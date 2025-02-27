From Wall Street to The Weight Room: Building Strength & Resiliency in Midlife

If you had asked Kathy Joyce 20 years ago if she would work in health and fitness, the answer would have been a definite no. After all, Kathy was a CPA for 12 years, rising the corporate ladder in Manhattan and working at Big Six accounting firms, investment banks, and hedge funds. However, after a painful personal loss, priorities shifted, and Kathy left the banking world to stay home after the birth of her first child.

A difficult transition morphs into a second career

Kathy found the transition to being a stay-at-home mom challenging and isolating. She had gained 70 pounds during her pregnancy and lost a sense of clear direction in her life. She began working with a personal trainer, lost weight, and discovered she had a new passion and purpose. Weightlifting and movement were like medicine for her, building resilience and allowing her to heal. This inspired Kathy to embark on her second career of personal training, focusing on helping women in midlife like herself.

Holistic Approach to fitness for women in midlife

Kathy Joyce Fitness focuses on pre and post menopausal women’s health and fitness (although she has clients who are teenage children and husbands of clients):

I understand what women at this stage of life are going through because I am going through it, too. So, I am uniquely equipped to offer women the understanding, support, encouragement, and know-how they need to achieve their goals and feel good.

Kathy’s approach to fitness and wellness is holistic. In addition to certified personal trainers, her team includes a Physical Therapist, Chiropractor, Acupuncturist and Health Coach. This comprehensive approach empowers women to navigate midlife with strength, health and confidence.

Ready to learn more? Visit www.kathyjoycefitness.com or call 914-529-1454. Kathy Joyce Fitness is located at 501 Marble Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.