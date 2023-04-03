Friends Arrive for a Book Signing for Stacey Ross Cohen’s Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook for College and Career Success in the Digital World

Stacey Ross Cohen, head of Co-Communications and mom of two young adults, has poured decades of branding knowledge and experience into a book geared to teens in high school and college. She is confident, this ‘ultimate playbook’ can shape, bolster, and ensure futures near and far!

I started to browse through my now autographed copy of Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook for College and Career Success in the Digital World (Publisher: Post Hill Press; Distribution: Simon & Schuster) and it is indeed teeming with concrete strategies and tools for gaining an edge in college admissions and career success. And P.S., any adult seeking personal branding knowledge would be wise to pick up a copy, too. The book is available at Scattered Books in Chappaqua and at major retailers.

At Saturday’s book signing at Scattered Books, following a warm reception from her (always adoring!) husband Bruce and dear friends coming and going on a drizzly morning, Stacey expressed her excitement over the book’s many possibilities including being translated into multiple languages. I have full confidence in Stacey’s plans and vision.

I’m also speaking from personal experience – and will let you in on a little secret – without Stacey Cohen’s vote of confidence and mentorship (back in 2002!), I honestly don’t know if I would have launched a first edition of Inside Chappaqua. She listened ever so carefully to my vision, offered her winning combination of breadth of knowledge, warmth, confidence building–plus directly hooked me up with others ‘you should really talk to’, which I did. After that, my go cart turned into a bullet train. It was ‘women empowering women’ in action and at its best, and she has been cheering me on ever since. I’ll be cheering her on now too.