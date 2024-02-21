When I conjured up the theme of “fresh beginnings,” I had hoped we’d see the hostages come home… with that, a new peace in a troubled region, and a collective sigh of relief everywhere! I’m sad that wasn’t the case, at least not at press time, but I remain, I know we all remain, ever hopeful.

Holding onto hope in the battle against cancer is the reigning sentiment for all the participants of Chappaqua’s always amazing Relay for Life, our Inside Chappaqua cover story by Mia Brown. Kudos to all the Greeley volunteers!

The historic inaugurations in January seemed to promise a bright, new future for our residents, with Victoria Bayard Tipp now at the helm as the Town of New Castle’s first BIPOC Town Supervisor. We are proud to present Zoya Nabeel’s poignant coverage, and my own report of all the newly sworn in public officials, in our first 2024 edition, kicking off a 21st year of publishing.

In the meantime, some fresh beginnings have taken place Inside the Inside Press. In December, we extended a warm welcome to our new Associate Publisher and Editor Elise Trainor, a consummate media pro who has been busy gearing up to assume many of my current responsibilities (my goal is to pursue special projects long put on hold!). Elise, an Armonk resident who has raised her family in North Castle together with her husband John, rolled up her sleeves right away getting to know our present sponsors and securing new ones in our vital print/online market. She is also already bringing us great stories including the Inside Armonk cover story written by Stacey Pfeffer about Stayin’ Alive, a gift to First Responders and the residents in Armonk, but also in nearby towns. To reach Elise, write to elise@insidepress.com.

Speaking of gifts, we celebrate spring in a debut of Ronni Diamondstein and Naava Katz’s fun new column, Portraits & Profiles. We hope you enjoy it.

Ella Ilan’s article about newly elected Town Supervisor Joseph Rende offers our readers an opportunity to ‘get to know’ him a little better, and offers some insight into his priorities for North Castle. As a prime example, look for a remounting of the Armonk Eagle with details to follow about the beloved landmark.

We are also thrilled to hear that the Byram Hills Varley Players are gearing up to present Mamma Mia!, a personal Broadway favorite. So, mark your calendar for an event the entire community will surely enjoy.

Music is always a great salve during challenging times, so we are very proud to bring you Marco Lamberti’s story, the Inside Pleasantville and Briarcliff Manor cover story, as told by Christine Pasqueralle. A 10-year-old drummer rocking venues around the county felt inspiring to us, and we’d like our readers to perhaps one day say ‘they knew him when’ as they recall Marco’s ‘beginning’ 15 minutes of fame in their favorite local magazine.

In entirely different arenas, Michael Gold continues to bring stories to local presses intended to protect our precious planet, this time in a conversation with Nicole Asquith on the future of renewable energy. Fran Goldstein’s interview with Briarcliff Manor’s Audrey Birnbaum about her extraordinary new Holocaust memoir is a must read, and we wish Audrey well on her publishing journey. You’ll also find sage ‘midlife’ advice from the one and only René Syler. Also, if winter sniffles strike again, check out our new roving food reviewer interns who sampled hot soups in the area, and report their favorite to take out.

Please take time to check out all our new stories. Wishing you all fresh beginnings!