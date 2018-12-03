Francesca Hagadus Win Paves Way to a Less Partisan Town Board

Francesca Hagadus, a Chappaqua school teacher for 32 years, became the first Democrat in 30 years to win a seat to the Mount Pleasant Town Board. She defeated Anthony Amiano, 24, who was appointed in May to fill a vacancy left by Mark Rubeo who became a judge.

The Town Supervisor is Carl Fulgenzi and the other Council Members are Laurie Smalley, Thomas Sialiano, and Nicholas J. DiPaolo.

Hagadus, in a statement to Inside Chappaqua, said it is her “aim to provide a mechanism for the Town to feel connected and informed. Town Board decisions should not be partisan. They are for the greater good of the Town with all deserving a seat at the table.”

The Mount Pleasant Board consists of the hamlets of Valhalla, Hawthorne, Thornwood, Pocantico Hills, Briarcliff Manor and a small part of Chappaqua, as well of the villages of Pleasantville and Sleepy Hollow.