Fidelity Investments® Opens New Chappaqua Investor Center

As pictured, staff at Fidelity Investments’ Chappaqua Crossing Investor Center celebrate the opening of their newly-opened facility, located at 480 Bedford Road.

The 5,250 square feet office is a state-of-the-art facility providing area investors with access to investment guidance, as well as Fidelity’s broad array of products and services. Fidelity now has more than 197 investor centers around the country, with 19 investor centers located in the New York City area.

“Fidelity Investments is excited to be opening this Investor Center at Chappaqua Crossing, which is a full-service investor center with a unique design, driven by the needs of our clients and based on customer feedback and pilots designed to better understand what would work,” said Andrew Davison, Branch Manager of the Chappaqua office. “Our objective in designing this space was to create an inviting and engaging environment, one that provides the best possible experience for our clients.”

Fidelity Investor Centers provide clients with education, innovative technology and one-on-one guidance to help them develop strategies for a variety of financial objectives. At Fidelity’s local offices, clients can work with a Fidelity Investment professional to:

Evaluate retirement readiness and get help preparing a retirement income plan

Conduct a comprehensive portfolio review

Take advantage of Fidelity’s Portfolio Advisory Services 1 which provides ongoing portfolio management

Review useful information on estate planning, charitable giving, life insurance and college planning 2

Participate in a wide offering of free educational seminars and workshops

Pictured are the staff at the Investor Center, including Andrew Davison, Branch Manager of the Chappaqua office (shown, center). Andrew Davison brings more than 12 years of financial services experience to his position overseeing the renovated investor center. Mr. Davison holds the Series 7, 9, and 10 registrations and holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM designation. At the investor center, he works with a team of 13 associates dedicated to helping investors with their investment needs.

To learn more about the new Investor Center and how it can help with your financial planning decisions, contact: Andrew Davison, Branch Manager at 914-215-6225 ext.54666.

1. Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service® is a service of Strategic Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and a Fidelity Investments company. This service provides discretionary money management for a fee.

2. Fidelity does not provide estate planning, legal or tax advice. Laws of a particular state and your particular situation may affect the information. Consult with your attorney or tax adviser regarding your specific legal or tax situation.