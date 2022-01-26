February Events Offered by Northern Westchester Hospital & the Center for Healthy Living

Mount Kisco, NY–A cooking class that teaches how to prepare meals that reduce the risk of hypertension is a featured program offered in February by Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) and the Center for Healthy Living. Other virtual events to help people feel better and get healthier include chair yoga, smoking cessation, preventing heart disease and stroke, a healthy cooking class for families, and programs for expectant parents, new moms and siblings.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living supports health and wellness through education, health resources, diverse programing and referrals. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com. All programs are currently offered virtually.

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: High Blood Pressure

Wednesday, February 9, noon – 1 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Join registered dietitian Amy Rosenfeld for an informative and demonstrative class all about cooking to reduce your risk for high blood pressure (hypertension). Amy will explain the DASH diet and realistic cooking methods to follow it (as recommended by the American Heart Association for high blood pressure). Amy will be joined by special guest, Dr. Alan Coffino, to explain the connection between blood pressure and kidney health.

Register at: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: High Blood Pressure

Smoking Cessation

Tuesdays, February 1, 8, and 15, 6 – 7 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Cigarettes are one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States. We know it’s challenging to quit, and we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a NWH respiratory therapist. For more information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu or call (914) 666-1868.

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Chair Yoga

Mondays & Thursdays, February 3, 10, 14, 24, 28 (no class February 7 or 21), 11 am – noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through the creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and taking things at your own pace. This workshop is led by Toni Russo, MS, RN AHN-BC, RYT-220, a leader on NWH’s Integrative Medicine Team.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Breastfeeding Nook

Monday, February 7, 1 – 3 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Join with your baby to meet other breastfeeding mothers and receive peer-to-peer support to help achieve your breastfeeding goals. Information, encouragement, and support are provided by a Board Certified Lactation Consultant. Please note, this support group is for mothers who have already delivered.

Register at: Breastfeeding Nook

Virtual Newborn Care Class

Wednesday, February 9, 6 – 8 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30 per person

Learn tips for newborn bathing, diapering, cord care, sleep, feeding patterns, and more! A pediatrician joins for a Q&A at the end to address common concerns of new parents.

Register at: Virtual Newborn Care Class

Mom Squad

Monday, February 14, 3:15 – 4:15 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free

Join with your baby for an interactive, social get together. Meet other moms and share information about caring for yourself and your newborn. This group is facilitated by a registered nurse and is for moms who have already delivered their baby.

Register at: Mom Squad

Virtual Breastfeeding Class

Monday, February 16, 6 – 8 pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $30 per person

This comprehensive class is taught exclusively by our International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC). Whether you have already decided to breastfeed or you are thinking about it, this class is for you. Couples are encouraged to come together. Only one payment per couple.

Register at: Virtual Breastfeeding Class

The Relationship between Heart Disease and Stroke: Recognize to Help Prevent

Friday, February 18, 12 – 1 pm, live over Zoom

Join the Katz Institute for Women’s Health’s Go Red Campaign and learn about the relationship between heart disease and stroke. Dr. Ramandeep Sahni, Stroke Director at Phelps Hospital, will discuss the silent symptoms of stroke and tips to lower one’s risk. She will be joined by registered dietitian, Amy Rosenfeld, who will present a live cooking demonstration and provide education on the foods that lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and reduce inflammation (all risk factors for stroke).

Register at: Relationship between Heart Disease and Stroke

Virtual Sibling Class

Tuesday, February 22, 3:30 – 4:15pm, live over Microsoft Teams

Cost: $10 per person

This class helps prepare children (age 3+) for the birth of a new brother or sister and is for families planning to deliver at NWH. Children and parents take the class together, which includes a video on becoming a sibling, lessons on diaper changing, and two simple projects to share with the class.

Register: Virtual Sibling Class

Kids in the Kitchen: February Break Family Heart Healthy Cooking Class

Wednesday, February 23, 11 am – noon, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Looking to eat healthier as a family? Do you have a child who loves to cook and bake? Join Amy Rosenfeld, Registered Dietitian, for a family cooking program during February school break, in honor of American Heart Month. Participants will learn about nutrition through an interactive trivia game while practicing healthy cooking techniques and fundamentals. Recipes will be provided ahead of time so you can cook along together.

Register at: Kids in the Kitchen