Family Britches Serves Up Tennis Historian’s New Book About Pete Sampras

Family Britches is hosting a book signing by tennis journalist and International Tennis Hall of Fame member Steve Flink on the legendary Pete Sampras on September 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Chappaqua store on 70 King Street.

The author, a resident of Katonah, will be on hand at Family Britches to sign his new book, Pete Sampras, Greatness Revisited, published by New Chapter Press.

Flink has covered more than 120 major tennis tournaments and currently serves as a columnist for Tennis Channel and Tennis.com.

“Pete Sampras is the greatest American male tennis player of all time,” says Flink. “He was the dominant force in the game in the 1990s.”

Family Britches co-owner Barry Mishkin explains, “We’re excited to host Steve and showcase his new book. Thanks to Steve, our mens suits, sport coats and sportswear have made many appearances at the U.S. Open over the years.”

For details, visit www.familybritches.com.