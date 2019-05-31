Exhibit Opening Reception: Mary Ellis – So Far Pop Art to Abstract Expressionism

This exhibition represents the fusion of Mary Ellis’ process over a 15 year time span. In her evolution from Pop Art to Abstract Expressionism, Ellis has merged her graphic and Fine Art skills into one expression, a continuous emerging of style, composition and technique.

ABOUT MARY ELLIS

For over 40 years, Mary Ellis has been internationally recognized for her Pop Art icons that appear on thousands of gift products. She is a graphic artist and an Abstract Expressionist painter. Ellis grew up in Croton, and now lives in Briarcliff Manor. She received her BFA degree from Pratt Institute. Having studied under Alex Katz, Richard Linder, Mercedes Matter, and Robert Mallory, Mary developed her own unique style.

A number of years ago products that Mary was making for retail consumption had grown dramatically, taking time away from Ellis’ painting. Something inside told her she needed to return to her passion for painting if she wanted to be happy and fulfilled as an artist. She began painting with, intensity, commitment, and discipline, something that had been missing for a long time. This retrospective, Mary Ellis-So Far, represents the fusion of Ellis’ process over a 15 year time span. In her evolution from Pop Art to Abstract Expressionism, Ellis has merged her graphic and Fine Art skills into one expression, a continuous emerging of style, composition and technique.

Exhibit on Display: June 8th to June 30th

Opening Reception: June 8th 6-9pm

Gallery Hours: Thursday-Sunday 10am-4pm

Mary is dedicating a generous portion of the proceeds from this show to establish an Art Supply Fund for children at Bethany Arts Community. Contact BAC to help this fund grow.