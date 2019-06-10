Executive Director Millie Jasper Elected to Board of Renowned Holocaust Organization

Jasper chosen as one of eleven members on the Board of Directors

Skokie, IL— Millie Jasper, Executive Director of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) was elected to the Board of the Association of Holocaust Organizations (AHO) at their annual early June conference.

The AHO is an international organization dedicated to Holocaust education, remembrance, and research, and brings together hundreds of Holocaust organizations within the United States and 27 countries across the globe. Their annual conference held in June serves as a hub for celebrated scholars and others devoted to Holocaust remembrance to discuss the lessons of the past and advancements for education surrounding the Holocaust and human rights issues.

In a release announcing the appointment, the HHREC expressed its excitement ant that they are “absolutely certain that Millie will serve as an impactful contributor to pushing forward and upholding the AHO’s vision and mission.”

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center’s mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of lessons of Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Some of our programs and initiatives include:

• A Speakers Bureau, comprised of Holocaust Survivors and Liberators, who through first hand story telling reach over 25,000 students per year.

• Provide curriculum with key lessons from the Holocaust for educators to use in fulfilling the NYS mandate, as well as professional development workshops. Free downloads of a Holocaust curriculum to teachers from across the country.

• Train thousands of Middle and High School students in our Human Rights Institutes.

• Robust programs of Events and Distinguished Lectures.

For more information, please contact Millie Jasper at (914) 696-0738, or email mjasper@hhrecny.org.