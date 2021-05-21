Excitement Building for the Return of the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival on October 2!

The 2021 Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival (CCBF) Will Make Its Post Pandemic Return Saturday October 2, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Plans for the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival–the largest annual children’s book festival in the tri-state region–are well underway! Some 45 renowned children’s book authors and illustrators are anticipated to attend, and festival goers can look forward to enjoying the always festive mix of book signings, readings, illustrator demos, and more. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to literacy programs in schools throughout Westchester and Metro New York.

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival (CCBF) will take place on Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., outside the Chappaqua Train Station in Chappaqua, New York. This year, CCBF will limit the number of authors and illustrators in attendance for the sake of social distancing and safety for all. It is the festival’s eighth annual event, http://www.ccbfestival.org/. Admission and parking are free and the event will be held rain or shine.

In its eighth year, the festival, promoting community and literacy, will have authors covering multiple genres and reading levels, author readings, illustrator demos, book signings and books for sale. Food will be available this year from the Chappaqua Farmers Market or visitors may take a stroll through town for other delicious options. CCBF will support literacy programs in area schools. CCBF notes that many favorite authors will be joining his year, include Dan Gutman, author of 160 children’s books like “The Genius Files” series and his newest book and his first graphic novel, My Weird School, which just launched this past January. Also anticipated: Vedra Hiranandani, author of The Night Diary, a winner of the Newbery Honor, and Biscuits creators Alyssa Capucilli and Pat Schories, who are celebrating Biscuit’s 25th birthday!

The 2021 Festival’s poster art, brilliantly done by Stephen Savage, an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator whose accolades include a New York Times Best Illustrated Book (Polar Bear Night) and a Geisel Honor (Supertruck). He recently published a new book, And, Then Came Hope, for the very young, sure to provide comfort and reassurance, based on the true story of the S.S. Hope hospital ship! He teaches at the School of Visual Arts and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

This year as a safety precaution, all visitors will be required to register online, in advance of the festival. All guests will be required to be vaccinated, if they are eligible and over two years old, and will be required to wear masks.

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival is a grassroots, all-volunteer effort, with community members working together so that children and teens can be inspired by their favorite authors. The Festival gives kids and families a chance to meet and interact with the creators of their favorite characters – to appreciate that there is a real person behind the art and the words on the page.

Since its inception in 2013, the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival has grown from 65 authors to 145, and from 4,000 visitors, to 7,000 at our last festival in 2019, from all over the tri-state region. The CCBF states that it hopes to return to these large numbers in 2022.

For more information, visit http://www.ccbfestival.org/ or follow the CCBF at www.facebook.com/chappaquachildrensbookfestival.

The above news was received and edited by the Inside Press, an official media sponsor for the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival.