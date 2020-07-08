Excitement Building for the Chappaqua Summer Sidewalk Sale, July 22-25

‘Shop Local Shop Safe’ Campaign Theme Launching too in Time for the Chappaqua Summer Sidewalk Sale

For me, the song “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” is synonymous to the holidays and Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways. Well, it’s not December, it’s July and we’re not on the Ellen Show, we’re in Chappaqua. But, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year because the annual Chappaqua Summer Sidewalk Sale is back and better than ever!

After four months of quarantining and social distancing, many people have yet to enter back into the retail therapy aspect of their lives due to the discomfort that comes with entering stores. Well, no need to fear. From Wednesday July 22nd through Saturday July 25th, townies and shoppers from afar can come and browse from over 25 Chappaqua merchants with discounts up to 75%. Masks will be required, hand sanitizer stations will be available widely and Greeley Avenue will have additional pedestrian walkway with police delineators bordering the parking spots. The New Castle Police Department will be present to enforce all of the above; in short, everyone has been working together to ensure the safety and health of all.

Many of the stores have implemented a virtual shopping experience by participating in Zoom Around Town or creating text and Facetime services. But more than anything, our merchants are truly eager to see some familiar faces, get that customer interaction that they’ve been missing out on and clear out their spring and summer inventory that hasn’t moved due to the pandemic.

Tara Mikolay, owner of Desires by Mikolay said, “The sad reality is that this pandemic is going to force approximately 40% of small businesses to eventually close because of it…”

“The world might be feeling heavy right now,” Mikolay added, “but I think the shop local movement and shop small business movement is huge and people especially in this community really, really care about it. It’s a great time to come out, even to shop for Christmas gifts, because you’ll really be helping out small businesses who need that turnover.”

While thinking about Christmas is a fast-forward, distracting but fun thought, one of Town Councilwoman Lauren Levin’s favorite things about the sale is the season it’s in.

“What’s great about the timing of the sale is that summer is still not over, and in fact a lot of the products that they sell can easily go through the end of September (pool floats, beach boards, etc.) I just really enjoy that aspect of it because that’s what’s so fun. That’s the ultimate goal, to bring more fun back into the community after months of devastating news and challenging events.”

The other part of the ultimate goal? To make our town safe enough so that people will want to come shop. The campaign Shop Local Shop Safe is being kicked off with the sale, focusing on getting people to come to our town to shop and support our merchants while doing so in a way that follows health and safety guidelines. Another main aspect that wants to be implemented is simply being social.

“The challenge with this pandemic is we are not connecting as human beings and I think humans are just naturally social people and it’s really unfortunate that we haven’t been able to do that. With this, I get to see people and get an item like a really cute handbag that is 70% off!” Levin said.

As a 20 year-old college student who has been at home since March, I have definitely been missing out on that social aspect that comes hand in hand with going to school. I can only imagine that parents, like Levin, are itching to get out and see some lovely new faces – besides their children, of course.

And, guilty as charged, I have never actually been to the sidewalk sale. I am sure that there are many who join me in the guilty party, and Levin even touched upon the fact there are people who live in this town who had never “stepped foot” in some of our stores prior to Zoom Around Town. So, this sidewalk sale is the perfect opportunity for all of us to get out there, shop and support our local businesses.

Be on the lookout for signs advertising the sale in the coming weeks, as well as maps in town signaling where to park during the sale. You can also get regular town information by signing up for the town e-newsletter!

Like Mikolay said, “…it’s a great time to maybe treat yourself to a little retail therapy!”