ENOUGH & Town of New Castle Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration – Thursday, April 15th, 2021

Residents of the New Castle community will gather virtually on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 7 p.m., to commemorate Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The commemoration will feature keynote speaker Holocaust Survivor Paul Edelsberg. Mr. Edelsberg is father of Tema Bomback and grandfather of Horace Greeley Student club E.N.O.U.G.H. (Educate Now on Understanding Genocide and Hate) member, Caroline Bomback and her siblings. Mr. Edelsberg survived the Holocaust by working at a labor camp and then escaping and joining the partisans. By listening to Mr. Edelsberg’s testimony, the New Castle community will become a witness and never forget.

Other speakers include Town Supervisor Ivy Pool, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Reverend Dr. Martha Jacobs, Co-Presidents of ENOUGH Sam Rosenberg and Charlie Gordon and members of the Town of New Castle Holocaust and Human Rights Committee. Other participants include Rabbi Bergman, Rabbi Brusso, Rabbi Greenberg, Rabbi Jaffe, Cantor Ezring, Cantor Sternlieb and Cantorial soloist Alli West.

As both Charlie Gordon and Sam Rosenberg recently shared with the ENOUGH club, “Yom Hashoah- Holocaust Remembrance Day is a chance for the students to remember and teach that hate is not acceptable.”

The Middle School and High School winners of the Second Annual Holocaust and Human Rights Art and Writing Contest will be announced during the commemoration. The first place winners will be sharing their winning submissions with the community. The Town of New Castle Holocaust and Human Rights Committee along with ENOUGH launched this contest to inspire and educate students on the lessons of the Holocaust and how they apply in today’s world.

The commemoration is open to the public, but registration is required in advance at this link: