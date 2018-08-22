Elisha Wiesel to Deliver Keynote Address at the 2018 Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center Benefit

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center proudly honors Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D., President of Iona College and Mitchell Wm. Ostrove, Founder and CEO of The Ostrove Group at their annual dinner. Elisha Wiesel, son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel, will be the keynote speaker.

Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. serves as the eighth president of Iona College, a vital economic, educational, religious, and cultural institution in New Rochelle. Pres. Nyre is a U.S. Naval Veteran and a first-generation college graduate who obtained three advanced degrees and completed pre and postdoctoral studies at the University of Missouri, University of Kansas, and Harvard Medical School. He has been nationally recognized for this program of research, for attaining a stunning $44 million in academic and service grants, and for authoring vital state and national legislation. Under his leadership over the past seven years, Iona College has realized remarkable successes, including record levels of scholarships, launching new academic programs, centers and institutes, tripling the College endowment to $150 million, and launching Iona Forever, the largest campaign in Iona’s history.

Mitchell Wm. Ostrove is a 50 year member of the Million Dollar Round Table and has served as its Foundation President from 2002-2003. Long active in this community, Mitch served as Chairman of the Men’s Division of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, a Trustee of Temple Israel of New Rochelle, Commissioner of the New Rochelle Youth Bureau, director of the New Rochelle Police Foundation, and past Co-chair of the Westchester Business & Professional Division of UJA-Federation. He also serves on the boards of Hillel’s of Westchester, the Westchester Jewish Council, and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. He has received Humanitarian Awards from Einstein College of Medicine, the Ameritas prestigious Lester Rosen Award, the Spencer McCarty Award, and the UJA-Federation Insurance Man of the Year Award, among others.

Elisha Wiesel is the Chief Information Officer at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Wiesel has been active in local non-profits serving at-risk youth in New York City since 2002 when he joined the board of Groundwork, and continued on to Good Shepherd Services in 2010. He stepped down from the board in 2016 after having rebooted the Midnight Madness all-night urban puzzle-solving experience into a multi-million dollar fundraising platform for local communities and a signature creative experience for the broader financial community. Since Elie Wiesel’s passing in 2016, Elisha speaks at events and for causes where he feels he can be helpful in remembering his father’s messages and values.

This annual dinner will take place on Thursday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m, at the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club, 555 South Barry Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543.

For more information, please contact Millie Jasper (914)696-0738 or benefit@hhrecny.org

