New York, NY – Douglas Elliman, the fourth-largest real estate brokerage in the nation, will be the title sponsor of the $86,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix Qualifier at the Hampton Classic Horse Show. An official sponsor of the event since 1996, the firm is proud to celebrate its 21-year affiliation with the Classic. Representatives from Douglas Elliman will participate in the awards presentation for the Grand Prix Qualifier, to be held on Friday, September 1, and a special Douglas Elliman jump will be on display in the Grand Prix ring throughout the entire show. The Hampton Classic, an East End tradition, runs from Sunday, August 27, through Sunday, September 3.

Douglas Elliman agents from Northern Westchester, including Nancy Strong, Stacey Oestreich, and Sally Slater among others who take their clients the Hampton Classic, hosting luncheons with their clients at our Douglas Elliman booth at the company’s VIP tent and watching the exciting classic transpire. Douglas Elliman’s local equestrian properties are featured in video at the Douglas Elliman booth.

For the America GoldCup): Douglas Elliman is awarding the first competition on Wednesday, Sept. 13th in the afternoon; it is the first FEI class of the show. This is the info provided by Old Salem Farm: Class 100, $8,000 Douglas Elliman, 1.40m Jumper, FEI Article 238, Table A

“Sponsoring the Hampton Classic each year is an important way to connect with our key clients who convene in the Hamptons from all over the country and abroad,” said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty LLC. “As always, Douglas Elliman is committed to the equestrian communities in the markets we serve, and partnering with the Hampton Classic is always a highlight.”

For the first time this year, Douglas Elliman will have a brand-new pop-up shop in the Boutique Garden, the centrally located public area open during the event week leading up to the Grand Prix. Standing alongside other luxury brands such as Hermès and Land Rover, the space has been designed to showcase the brands’ most prestigious properties—both new developments and luxury resales. Each top market, from New York City to the Hamptons, Westchester and Connecticut, South Florida, Aspen and California will be displayed.

The Classic, one of the largest horse shows in the country, is a must for horse lovers. The prestigious event showcases some of the top jumper riders from around the world, and hosts more than 100 classes of competition for horses and riders of all ages and abilities.

For more information about this event and about Douglas Elliman, please visit elliman.com