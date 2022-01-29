Don’t Miss CT22 Day in Town: 2/2/22

By Bryce Bernbach

The CT22 Club is a Horace Greeley High School club founded to honor the memory of Casey Taub, a Horace Greeley student and varsity soccer player (#22) who passed away in 2017 from brain cancer. The club’s mission is to raise awareness about pediatric brain cancer and funds for the Matthew Larson Foundation, a charitable organization promoting and fundraising for pediatric brain cancer research and providing support to families impacted by the disease.CT22 is planning a CT22 Day in town on 2/2/22 in order to raise funds for the Foundation.

Lange’s, Bobo’s and Royal are all ready to help us toward this goal: Lange’s will be offering a 20% discount on its Casey Taub Sandwich and Bobo’s a 15% discount on an acai bowl, with both of these percentages to be donated to the foundation, while Royal will be donating a certain percentage of their profits from the entire day’s sales to the Foundation.

In addition, members of the club will be selling CT22 merchandise outside of Bobo’s.

All proceeds from the merchandise sale will go to the Foundation. February 2nd can be a terrific day to increase awareness of and raise funds for our worthy cause. It is also a great day to shop local, so bundle up and come on out and lend your support!

Bryce Bernbach is a junior at Horace Greeley High School and one of next year’s captains of the varsity soccer team. He has a strong interest in politics and history and hopes to pursue those fields in college. He lives in Chappaqua with his parents, sister, and his Great Pyrenees Titan who his family adopted following a post on Chappaqua Moms.