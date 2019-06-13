Donate Your Graduation Gowns

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and New Jersey has teamed up with Horace Greeley High School Junior Daniel Greenstein to recover graduation gowns. Goodwill has agreed to accept the donated gowns as a part of its sustainability efforts.

After the big day, graduating seniors, and even alumni, can drop off their gowns and caps at the high school. Graduates can look for the bins outside the gym at the graduation, and for the week after graduation. The gowns will be donated to Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey.

Daniel Greenstein said “hundreds of graduation gowns worn by students sit in closets for years before they end up in the trash. We need to keep graduation gowns out of landfills. This effort will maximize the sustainability of graduation gowns”