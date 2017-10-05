Distinguished Lecturer Suzanne Brown-Fleming at Kristallnacht Commemoration

Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center and Iona College Annual Kristallnacht Commemoration:

November 1938: Perspectives from the Vatican Archives with Distinguished Lecturer, Suzanne Brown-Fleming

Suzanne Brown-Fleming is Director of Visiting Scholar Programs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies and a former Mandel Center Fellow (2000). Her most recent book, Nazi Persecution and Postwar Repercussions: The International Tracing Service Archive and Holocaust Research (Rowman & Littlefield, 2016) is part of the Museum’s Documenting Life and Destruction: Holocaust Sources in Context series (Jürgen Matthaus, series editor). Her first book, The Holocaust & Catholic Conscience: Cardinal Aloisius Muench and the Guilt Question in Germany, was published in 2006 by the University of Notre Dame Press in association with the Museum.

This distinguished lecture will be held on November 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Iona College, 715 North Avenue, Spellman Hall, Thomas J. Burke Lounge, New Rochelle, NY 10801.

For RSVP and more information, please contact Julie Scallero (914)696-0738 or jscallero@hhrecny.org

There is no charge and open to all.

https://hhrecny.z2systems.com/np/clients/hhrecny/event.jsp?event=49

Release courtesy of the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center, hhrecny.org