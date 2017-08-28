Dental Care Timeline for a Lifetime of Healthy Teeth

By Dr. Aki Shirakura

Good oral hygiene is critical – especially for children. Following this basic timeline can insure a lifetime of healthy teeth!

Baby Steps (0 – 6 mos)

RELAX, no need to worry yet.

Stop Teething Me! (6 mos – 1 year)

As soon as that first tooth breaks through, time to start brushing. Using a baby tooth brush with soft bristles and water, gently brush the teeth and gums.

Open Wide – First Trip to the Dentist (1 – 2 years)

Your child’s first trip doesn’t have to be traumatic. Leading up to the appointment prepare your little one, get them excited about it. This is what to expect:

• The dentist counts your child’s teeth, making sure everything is developing properly.

• Teeth can be cleaned to remove any plaque or stains – the kids usually enjoy this part!

• Fluoride treatment to strengthen teeth and prevent decay.

X-Ray Vision (6 years)

To make sure everything is progressing properly, the dentist will recommend a panoramic x-ray. This shows the entire mouth including future adult teeth.

Seal the Deal – Sealants (6 – 7 years)

To prevent cavities, we recommend sealing your child’s six-year-old molar teeth. The application is fast and comfortable and can effectively protect teeth for many years.

The Tooth Fairy Years (7–11 years)

These are the years of great changes. Every time you look in your child’s mouth, another wiggly tooth! Most of your child’s teeth will change from baby teeth to permanent.

Sign, Sealed, Delivered (12 – 13 years)

At about 12 years old, 2nd molars come out. They need to be sealed like 6-year-old molars.

Uncharted Areas – Periodontal Charting (17+)

Periodontal charting is a procedure to detect signs of gum disease. The gums are measured, watching for signs of inflammation, recession, and gum disease. Early detection of Periodontal or Gum

Disease is critical in treating it.

Most importantly, children and adults should always visit their dentist at least twice a year. With proper dental care, you can insure the health of your teeth and gums for a lifetime.

Keep smiling!