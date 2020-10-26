County Offering Personalized Help with Health Insurance Enrollment

Open Enrollment for NY State of Health

Official Health Plan Marketplace Starts November 1

(White Plains, NY) – Free enrollment assistance is available to help individuals and small businesses enroll or renew their health coverage with NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan Marketplace. The Westchester County Department of Health Navigator Program offers telephone assistance in multiple languages at no charge.

The 2021 Open Enrollment period in a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) will begin Sunday, November 1 for all new applicants, and November 16 for all returning consumers. The deadline to enroll in QHP coverage with a January 1, 2021 start date is December 15. The Open Enrollment Period will end on January 31, 2021.

During these challenging times, NY State of Health remains committed to ensuring access to affordable, quality health insurance for all New Yorkers, so they can get the care they need. New York has extended the COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period (SEP) so consumers can enroll in a Qualified Health Plan now through the end of 2020. Consumers who enroll through this SEP will have the option to continue their enrollment in the same plan in 2021 without a break in coverage. In addition, many New Yorkers will qualify for Medicaid, Child Health Plus or the Essential Plan, and can enroll in these programs year-round.

Weekday, evening and weekend hours are available. For more information on navigator services, locations or to schedule a telephone appointment, call (914) 995-6350 or email hnav@westchestergov.com.

To learn more about health coverage, go to www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov or call 1-855-355-5777. The NY State of Health customer service hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. through 8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. For more health information, go to www.westchestergov.com/health.

This news is courtesy of the Westchester County Executive Office.