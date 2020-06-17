Congrats Seniors: Celebration Time for Briarcliff High School Class of 2020!

Editor’s Note: So many families and fans of the Class of 2020 in the Briarcliff community are busy preparing to celebrate 137 seniors graduating from Briarcliff High School! Following spotlights in neighboring communities, we were delighted to hear right away as well from proud BHS family members about their own inspiring Class of 2020 graduates. Donna Mueller, who has spent nearly the entire pandemic voluntarily photographing local families, photographed these soon to be graduates, too. There are festive plans ahead: volunteers have been filming small groups of students at a time as the kids received their diplomas and tossed their caps on the game day field. All the footage will be put together for a compilation viewing at a Drive In concept to be shown at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown on June 19. Congratulations from these families to their students, and congratulations from the Inside Press as well to the entire Class of 2020!

Emily Boviero

“Emily is a daily reminder of the possibilities that exist if you fight for your goals. Life has presented its challenges, including early learning and sensory differences. While she might doubt her abilities, she’ll still face any challenge. Through effort she excelled in honor and AP courses, achieved scholastic goals, and was accepted into her top college. When she felt helpless over the racism filling the news, she decided to help create change. She organized her peers and started a dialogue with her school to create action steps that support school inclusivity. She is an inspiration to persist despite fear.”

Bailey Zednik

“Bailey entered Briarcliff High School from Pocantico Hills as a freshman. A three-season athlete for all four years, Bailey played soccer, basketball, was co-captain of the swim and dive team, and was an award winning shot-put thrower her junior year. She had hopes for another record this year, when her season was cut short by Covid-19. Bailey was co-president of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation Club and turned her planned senior internship into a passion project with her basketball teammates where they donated time and resources to frontline workers. Bailey is excited to attend Penn State in the fall. Known as a friend to so many and always with a positive attitude we have been amazed by the resilience of Bailey and all of the seniors. Presented with all of the challenges this pandemic has presented, they have all persevered.”