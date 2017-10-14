Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

‘Choosing A Health Plan’ – a Free Guide About Healthcare Coverage Published by White Plains Hospital

Avoid Unexpected Costs Just in Time For Open Enrollment

Newly Updated Health Insurance Guide Helps Consumers Navigate Choices to Make Informed Decisions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The world of personal health insurance is complicated, and these days, it’s not getting any easier to navigate. As open enrollment time approaches and federal policies continue to be in flux, millions of consumers will be overwhelmed with complex information on coverage that can have dramatic financial implications down the road.

To clear confusion and help with decision-making, White Plains Hospital is once again offering a free, updated, and downloadable guide for consumers to help them make informed decisions. The guide is available through the Hospital’s website here.

“Choosing A Health Plan: It Pays to Know Your Options” offers the following information:

  • Tips for estimating how much coverage you will need
  • Financial strategies for funding expected healthcare costs
  • The risks and benefits of choosing a High-Deductible Health Plan
  • A glossary of key health insurance terms
  • How provider networks work and what they cover                                                                                                                                                                                             

The health insurance guidewas written to help consumers make more informed health plan choices, whether they purchase coverage through their employer or on the New York State of Health marketplace. “There are many things to consider when selecting a health insurance policy during open enrollment,” says Joseph J. Guarracino, CFO of White Plains Hospital. “It’s important to assess how you typically access healthcare to determine how much coverage you might need. It’s also essential to understand how much your monthly premium will cover, and what you may be responsible for if you have a significant health event. Our goal continues to be to help people in the community avoid unexpected healthcare costs.”

It can be downloaded through the White Plains Hospital website, www.wphospital.org, and will be available in waiting rooms at the Hospital, and through its outpatient medical facilities through the end of January 2018.

 

