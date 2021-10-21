Chappaqua School Foundation’s Food Truck Fundraiser Returns to Bell Middle School on October 25

Join Chappaqua’s annual Food Truck Fundraiser on Monday, October 25th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the lower lot of the Robert E. Bell Middle School on S. Greeley Avenue! This event will feature a special limited menu from seven beloved New York eateries that will come together to serve up mouthwatering seasonal twists on signature offerings.

Organized by the Chappaqua School Foundation (CSF), 25% of the proceeds from this event will go towards the organization’s mission of funding innovation throughout the district’s classrooms. Most recently, grants have supported Studio 7B, a state-of-the-art multi-media makerspace, the architecture and curriculum expansion of the Grafflin Greenhouse, and the “All Night in a Day” grant, which provided copies of the book “Night” by Elie Wiesel to all 10th graders.