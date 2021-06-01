Chappaqua Orchestra Announces a Comeback Concert at the Paramount

The Chappaqua Orchestra (TCO) is inviting everyone to join them for a first live concert on Friday, June 11 at 8 pm. at the historic Paramount Theater in Peekskill, NY It is the first time the TCO will be performing together live since March 2019. This long-awaited event will showcase two of the talented young winners of the 2021 Concerto Competition held this spring.

The concert will feature CFO final Music Director candidate Teresa Cheung conducting with the Second-Place winner of the Senior Division, Vivian Chen performing the Ravel Piano Concerto in G Major, and our Junior Division First-Place winner, Sean Yu performing Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo Capriccioso. The concert will conclude with Schubert’s Fourth Symphony. Due to Covid restrictions, Senior Division First Place winner, Jiaxun Yao, will not be able to attend as she is currently in China, but she will be performing with CFO next season.

After such a long time in lock down, the Chappaqua Orchestra is eager to perform on the stage again in front of a live audience. They will be following strict New York State safety guidelines. They are asking that concert goers wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test to attend this event. There will be a small reception to meet the performers following the concert.

This is a private event with limited seating. Please RSVP to info@chappaquaorchestra.org or call 845-842-0010 by June 4.