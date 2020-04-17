Chappaqua Kids’ Band Virtually Records Cover of Home Sweet Home

Seven Bridges students’ effort intended to encourage people to #stayhomesweethome

Chappaqua middle school students accept the challenge! They answered their district’s call to pursue a Passion Project during the shelter in place spring break and launched a music video to encourage people to get inspired by music and to #stayhomesweethome

For months the four members of Alien Paradox had been preparing for their school’s March talent show. As outgoing 8th graders it was going to be their final act and they had prepared a three-song setlist. Sadly, the Seven Bridges Middle School show was cancelled due to the shutdown of New York schools from the rapid spread of Covid-19.



The band members of Alien Paradox decided that physical distancing could not stop their love of performing together. They answered their school districts call to pursue a Passion Project during the shelter in place spring break and virtually recorded a cover of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home.”

Post-production video and sound engineering by Ollie Baccay using software (Adobe) provided by their district.

The band hopes to encourage people to get inspired by music during these challenging times and to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic, to #stayhomesweethome

The musicians of Alien Paradox are Ciela Elliott (lead singer), Ollie Baccay (guitar), Jayden Holmes (drums), and Finn Franks (piano & bass guitar).