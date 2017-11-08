Chappaqua Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service and Dinner

The Chappaqua Interfaith Council will hold its annual Thanksgiving Service this year at Temple Beth El of Northern Westchester, 220 South Bedford Road, Chappaqua at 3 p.m. A free community dinner will follow the service. Everyone is welcome. Prayers, readings, music and songs will be performed by members of all the participating faith communities and some guests. This year the focus of the service will be the celebration of diversity and differences in our community.

The Rev. Canon Alan Dennis of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Episcopal will be the featured speaker. Rev. Dennis, who was born in South Africa, came to Chappaqua last year after a long career in parishes as far flung as Capetown, where he experienced the problems of apartheid, and Toronto and as close as New York City and Pelham.

This is the twelfth year the Chappaqua Interfaith Council has offered a meal following the service. Over 300 guests are expected to attend. Once again the Kittle House is graciously providing the turkey, mashed potatoes and sides for the dinner. Other village businesses will be contributing as well. Community members will also contribute favorite side dishes and desserts.

This year the Council will gratefully accept tax-deductible monetary donations and non-perishable food items for the Northern Westchester Community Center, which provides food, clothing and service to the needy in the area.

The Chappaqua Interfaith Council includes representatives, both lay and clergy, from the following faith communities: Baha’is of New Castle; Chappaqua Friends Meeting; The Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Episcopal; First Congregational Church; Lutheran Church of our Redeemer; St. John and St. Mary’s Catholic Church; Temple Beth El of Northern Westchester and the Upper Westchester Muslim Society

For further information, please contact Candie Downing at 914 419-7216 or candiedow9@gmail.com