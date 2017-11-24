Chappaqua Cares Third Empty Bowls Event to Fight Hunger & Food Insecurity

Last year’s event raised $100,000 and Helped Feed 17,000 People in Northern Westchester

Celebrity Bowl Auction on Dec. 3 to Include Bowls Signed By Bill and Hillary Clinton & Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda

Chappaqua Cares, an organization dedicated to connecting local residents with philanthropic opportunities for volunteering, fundraising and donating, announces its 3rd annual Empty Bowls Westchester event to fight hunger in Westchester County. The fundraiser, which includes a celebrity bowl auction with bowls signed by President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, the cast of Hello, Dolly, Pinkalicious and New York Met’s players, will take place on Sunday, December 3rd at Crabtree’s Kittle House from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This year’s event will benefit five area nonprofits who help feed families in Northern Westchester county: The Mt. Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, The Community Center of Northern Westchester, the Pleasantville Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry, Hillside Food Outreach and the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester. Event tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at http://www.chappaquacares.org/empty-bowls. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and donations, contact Empty Bowls Westchester at chappaquacares@gmail.com or on Facebook at: EmptyBowlsWestchester and Twitter @chappaquacares

more –