Center for Healthy Living Free Webinars in May – Features Holistic Women’s Health & Calming Walking

Lifecycle and holistic women’s health and calming walking are featured events among the many offered in May by Northern Westchester Hospital’s Center for Healthy Living

MOUNT KISCO, NY – This May Northern Westchester Hospital ’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living featured webinars will include a conversation for women to learn about a lifecycle and holistic approach to women’s health and a course on the calming effects of taking a 20-minute walk outside to help reduce stress and nurture our mental health. All events will be virtual. These classes help support the community, and benefit people’s mental and physical health. Other virtual classes in May include chair yoga, smoking cessation, a healthy cooking class to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, and a teen volunteering class open house.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living provides the local community with well-being and youth engagement programming. The center’s interactive virtual lectures and pop-up events allows the community to reach wellness goals, make educated health decisions, and seek engagement and service opportunities. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com.

FEATURED EVENTS:

Mind, Body, Spirit: Lifecycle Care for the Whole Woman

May 19, 12:00-1:00 pm live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Throughout each phase of life, the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of a woman changes. From becoming a woman in your teen years, having your family, to aging, a relationship-based approach to your health can ensure you receive personalized care. Join us for a conversation with Northwell Health Midwifery at Harrison to learn about a lifecycle and holistic approach to women’s health and wellbeing and how a midwifery practice differs from traditional obstetrics and gynecology. Through this webinar, we will explore the gynecological needs and an integrative approach to care for each age group, including sexual health and functioning, mental wellbeing, pregnancy and postpartum care, and menopause. Breathing exercises for stress management will be demonstrated. This program is brought to you by Northern Westchester Hospital, Phelps Hospital, and the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, all part of Northwell Health.

Register at: Mind, Body, Spirit

Calming Walking

May 25, 12:00-1:00 pm, live over Zoom

Cost: Free

Grab your headphones and head outside for a 20-minute calming stroll. Time outdoors can provide soothing stress relief, giving us a valuable change in perspective to nurture our mental wellness. Join Licensed Clinical Social Worker Rachel Merchan for a combined walking and relaxation program in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Participants will practice adding calming practices into a routine walk, while connecting with nature and engaging in light exercise.

Register at: Calming Walking

Chair Yoga

Cost: Free

Mondays and Thursdays, May 5, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 (no class May 2, 9 or 30) – 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Live over Zoom

Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and moving at your own pace.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation

Cost: Free

May 4, 11, 18, Live over Microsoft Teams

We know it’s challenging to quit smoking – we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a Northern Westchester Hospital Respiratory Therapist. For specific information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu

Register at: Smoking Cessation

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Osteoporosis

Cost: Free

May 24, 12:00-1:00 pm, live over Zoom

Reducing your risk for chronic disease starts in the kitchen. The foods we eat and prepare for our families can be nourishing, satisfying AND healthy. Join registered dietitian Amy Rosenfeld for a discussion about the connection between the foods we eat and reducing the risk for osteoporosis. Amy will discuss nutrition recommendations for strong bones and help you put these recommendations into action in your kitchen. Amy will demonstrate simple, healthy recipes, as well as culinary tips and tricks to encourage you to make nutritious foods part of your everyday routine.

Register at: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Osteoporosis

Teen Volunteer Open House

Cost: Free

May 18, 4:30-5:30 pm, live over Zoom

Looking for a way to give back to the community, learn about careers in healthcare, fulfill your community service hours and gain valuable work experience? Please join Ellen Muentener the Director of Volunteers from Northern Westchester Hospital for a Q & A session on volunteer opportunities available to high school students, as well as the steps and requirements to becoming a registered volunteer. During this program, you will also hear from current student volunteers about their experiences and have the opportunity to ask them questions.

Register at: Teen Volunteer Open House