Celebrating Health & Wellness

After my recent hip surgery, I am deeply grateful for the gift of good health. The journey has been one of resilience, endurance and purpose. I’m thankful for the skilled hands of my medical team, the support of loved ones and my body’s strength to heal. Each step forward reminds me how precious mobility is and how important physical and emotional well-being are.

The March/April issues are focused on health & wellness and filled with insightful content to help you put your health front and center as we head into spring.

Our Armonk cover story, written by Stacey Pfeffer, provides a glimpse into the world of seniors in the Armonk Hergenhan Center where we saw how important this community is to its members. What an incredible gift we have in our town – a warm, inviting location where our seniors can go and be socially and physically engaged. Thanks to Cathy Pinsky www.pinskystudio.com for photographing our seniors in action.

Andrew Vitelli wrote our Chappaqua cover story which focuses on gross motor skills as an essential part of children’s physical and mental growth. He spoke with the team at World Cup Gymnastics and Nursery School where they shared their philosophy on allowing children to progress at their own pace and help to build their confidence. A huge thanks to Carolyn Simpson www.doublevisionphotographers.com for capturing our adorable 4-year-olds.

Writer, Beth Besen introduced us to the delightful and talented Ali Stroker on the Pleasantville/Briarcliff Manor cover. Ali is an actress, singer, author and speaker and the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony award for Best Performance in a Featured Role in the musical “Oklahoma” in 2019. I had the pleasure of meeting Ali in her Briarcliff Manor home where I learned about her strength, her charm and got to see firsthand how her smile lights up a room! Thanks to Donna Mueller www.greatkeepsakes.com for the stunning photos.

Spring is a time for new beginnings. Let this season be a reminder to nurture and take care of your body, keep your mind calm, and let your spirit shine! Because wellness is the foundation for a bright and limitless future.

It’s your time to thrive!

Elise