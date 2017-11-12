Benefiting Mental Health And Music Education: A Call for Entries Announced

For ‘Living Proof’: A New Multi-Arts Evening of Performances

TARRYTOWN, NY (November 2017)—The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA), The Lagond Music School, and Music & Miles: Changing Minds are pleased to announce a call-for-entries for Living Proof, a new multi-arts evening of energizing performances.

To be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, Living Proof will feature individuals sharing their personal and inspiring stories of resilience, recovery and mental health issues. The evening of expressive arts will benefit the Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund and The Mental Health Association of Westchester while demonstrating the power of the arts as a vehicle in sharing one’s story of healing in the face of adversity, as well as a significant tool for recovery.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund, established to honor and remember Miles Applebaum, a guitar student who majored in music performance at Lagond Music School and later the Boyer School of Music and Dance at Temple University. During Miles’ year studying music abroad, his studies were interrupted by an onset of symptoms associated with trauma and depression. Ultimately, the depth of his emotional pain proved too powerful for his gentle soul, causing him to take his life in 2014 at age 21. The Scholarship Fund was established last year to carry on Miles’ dream of providing aspiring musicians the opportunity to ignite their passion and study music at Lagond Music School, a nonprofit musical haven for students of all ages.

Proceeds will also benefit The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA), a community-based non-profit that provides behavioral health services for more than 12,000 children, teenagers, adults and families each year. In addition to its direct services and advocacy work, MHA hosts numerous suicide prevention, intervention and post-vention trainings and discussions throughout the year.

Expressive arts submissions may be in the form of a monologue, essay, music, dance, poetry, improvisation, photography, drawing or painting. Applicants who wish to be considered for the performance may find more details and the application form at www.musicandmiles.org. The deadline for submissions is November 15, 2017. Applicants who are chosen to advance will be notified, and, if selected, an interview will be scheduled to meet with representatives from the agencies.

For more than 70 years, The Mental Health Association of Westchester has promoted mental health in Westchester through advocacy, community education and direct services. MHA offers a range of services that are recovery-oriented, trauma-informed and individualized to promote recovery and wellness. To learn more, visit www.mhawestchester.org.

Lagond Music School is a charitable organization dedicated to music education and live music performance. Lagond seeks to identify and serve a diverse community of students, and provide a stimulating, creative environment that generates enthusiasm and motivation for music. It is innovative and dynamic, taking a professional approach in teaching not only the technical and theoretical knowledge of music, but the application of it in the professional world. For more information, visit www.lagondmusic.org.

Music & Miles: Changing Minds celebrates life and supports music education and performance while raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention among teens and young adults. Proceeds raised by Music & Miles: Changing Minds benefit The Miles Applebaum Music Scholarship Fund at Lagond Music School, as well as behavioral health nonprofits. For more information, visit www.musicandmiles.org.