Byram Hills High School Gets a New Art Gallery

A pair of shoes slung over a utility line in Paris. Ice skaters in New York’s Central Park. A glacier surrounded by mountains in Alaska. A lone black crow atop an Armonk supermarket. A single, beautiful orchid in the kitchen.

These scenes and others, photographed in locales near and very far away, made up “Captured Adventures: A Journey in Photographs,” the first exhibit in Byram Hills High School’s new student-run art gallery, Art Works.

The travel photography show, featuring 26 pieces, celebrated memories from meaningful places and the stories behind them. With classical music playing, students, families, teachers, and administrators surveyed the art and engaged in lively conversation at an opening reception on the evening of December 4.

“This wonderful event brought our community together in a very real and organic way,” said art teacher Michael Chuney, the adviser to the Art Works club. “It was really nice to see how supportive the artists were to each other, talking about their work, and watching everyone engage in conversations about the art and asking questions. Art truly brings people together.”

The gallery, located in a transformed, freshly painted area in the back of the high school library, was created as a dedicated space to display art created by Byram Hills students, teachers and staff members, giving an artistic outlet to the entire school.

“The gallery serves as a creative hub, fostering ideas and celebrating artistic expression,” Mr. Chuney said. “It provides a venue not only for students but also for people outside of art classes to showcase their artistic side. The gallery also opens up possibilities for those who may have never recognized their artistic voice.”

Through the club, students learn how to put together a thematic art show and run a gallery. For the first show, the students solicited travel photography, curated the artwork, helped prepare the gallery space for the inaugural show, and hung the photographs.

The photography exhibit will run for six to eight weeks, and two other school-wide exhibitions are planned for this year. The space may also be used for students who want to stage a solo show.