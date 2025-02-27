Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester: 85 Years of Impact

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester (BGCNW) is celebrating 85 years of service, focusing on civic advocacy and leadership. Through programs for youth ages 6 months to 18, the Club fosters academic growth, fitness, wellness, workforce development, and leadership skills.

A key pillar of BGCNW’s work is advocacy. In 2023, 18 teens, along with CEO Alyzza C. Ozer, Esq., successfully secured legislation allowing NYS to allocate funds directly to community-based youth mental wellness programs. Special thanks to County Legislator Erika Pierce, who championed the Club as the first community-based organization in the county to receive such funding. As a result, BGCNW has implemented a comprehensive mental wellness program, providing over 5,000 therapy sessions and significantly improving lives in the first year.

In January, Ozer and 18 passionate youth traveled to Albany alongside BGCNW Teen Director Christopher Beaudreault and Donor Impact Officer John Tunas to advocate for continued funding. However, NYS merged after-school funding streams and altered financial eligibility criteria based on real estate values in the Bedford Central School District (BCSD). This change rendered BCSD ineligible for funding even though Mount Kisco Elementary is on the list of NYS Title 1 schools and over 75% of district students qualify for free lunch. The Club now faces a devastating $2 million loss over five years, highlighting the need for equitable funding regardless of zip code.

BGCNW is advocating for Universal After-School support, recognizing that children and teens deserve safe spaces, nutritious meals, and academic and wellness resources. With state-wide eligibility changes negatively affecting many youth organizations, BGCNW has requested additional funding for OCFS-licensed programs. During their Albany visit, the teens also pushed for legislation addressing food scarcity, youth mental wellness, and Learn to Swim initiatives. Drowning remains the second leading cause of accidental death among children under six, yet more than 70,000 children have learned water safety at the Club. The Marlins Swim Team, with 250 athletes, continues to earn national recognition and serves as a pathway to university.

Strong partnerships between government, businesses, and community stakeholders drive meaningful change. BGCNW Youth of the Year, Grace Gerosa, emphasized the Club’s impact: “The Club has helped me develop life skills, gain mentors, and secure a spot at Bucknell University. My voice matters. Without the Club, I wouldn’t be who I am today.” To hear more about advocacy from the Club teens go to: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/KwlVb9Yad4, where they were featured on PIX11 News.