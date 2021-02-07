Black History Month Events Taking Place in New Castle

New Castle’s Council on Race and Equity (CRE) has announced programming for Black History Month events in collaboration with the New Castle Historical Society and the Chappaqua Library.

Originally established by educator and historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) in 1926, Black History Month as we currently know it began as Negro History Week, a week long celebration and opportunity to highlight the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans to our country as well as encouraging the study of African American history.

In 1976, the celebratory week, anchored by the February birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, was extended to a full month and decreed to be observed nationally as Black History Month.

This year, in continuing the 95 year tradition, the CRE states that it celebrates this year’s Black History Month theme of “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity”. The 2021 theme explores the rich and nuanced tapestry that is the Black family.

The CRE expressed its thanks to the Town of New Castle for the Black History Month proclamation, issued Tuesday, February 2, 2021., and shared the following events and programs, hosted by the Chappaqua Library and New Castle Historical Society, which will be occurring throughout the month of February.

The Chappaqua Library has several events planned celebrating Black History Month, including a teen lecture series on Mondays and an all ages concert featuring Karlus Trapp on Monday February 15. There is also a fantastic Art Lecture series occurring each Friday this month featuring Black artists.

Details for all can be found on the Chappaqua Library events page.

https://www.chappaqualibrary.org/events

The New Castle Historical Society is presenting African American Heritage Foodways in New York on Wednesday, February 10th 7PM – Offering an opportunity to look at New York’s colonial period and ponder a different root to our food lineage, guided by culinary historian, Lavada Nahon.

Free. Registration is required.

https://www.newcastlehs.org/event/online-lecture-african-american-foodways

CRE + Chappaqua Library program – Saturday, February 27th at 1PM, the CRE and Chappaqua Library will be presenting a co-sponsored Zoom presentation and discussion on exploring exploring racial issues in art in the Black and minority communities, featuring the work of Salman Toor from his first solo exhibition at the Whitney as well works on contemporary issues from the Whitney collection of Black artists.

More information can be found on the Chappaqua Library events page.

https://www.chappaqualibrary.org/events

Black History Month Read-Aloud with the CRE + Chappaqua Library Children’s room

The CRE has partnered with the Chappaqua Library Children’s room for a read-aloud series in honor of Black History Month! Every Thursday in February, both the CRE and the Chappaqua Library will be posting recordings of BIPoC New Castle community members (along with some of our very own CRE team leaders!) reading their favorite books aloud for a virtual storytime.

A few of the titles you can expect to see (and hear!) throughout the month include Me & Mama written and illustrated by Cozbi A. Cabrer and Mae Among The Stars written by Roda Ahmed and illustrated by Stasia Burrington.

This week’s selection is A Gift for Amma written by Meera Sriram and illustrated by Mariona Cabassa is read by Johanna Nayyar!