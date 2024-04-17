Behind the Success of Westchester Legislature Chair Vedat Gashi

Fostering a Sense of Cooperation & Collaboration

“The way forward has to be together.”

In a time that can feel so divided, Vedat Gashi, Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, emphasizes the importance of working together. Whether leading the legislative board, working with state, federal, and municipal governments, or listening to his constituents, Gashi prioritizes collaboration to make genuine progress in our county.

Gashi was elected unanimously by the board to the position of chair and continues to advance bipartisanship through his position: “Part of the reason I got involved in the first place was after Trump was elected (or at that time), I felt like it was so inflamed and heated between the parties. It felt like every voice I heard was super extreme on both sides, and most of the people I knew – most of my friends and family – were closer to the middle. And I think I worry about the fact that if someone’s in a different party, we shoot them down and we’re not gonna listen to them at all.”

By fostering cooperation, Gashi has been able to pass landmark bills and initiatives in Westchester that, piece by piece, are making a substantial difference.

Infrastructure and Job Creation

Gashi is proud of the work he has done on infrastructure, including bridges, buildings, flood mitigation, and roads: “things that are expenditures of money, but investments so we can have the infrastructure that we need – and doing that while being fiscally responsible,” he shares. By building and improving infrastructure, it in turn leads to the creation of local jobs. The board recently passed the rehabilitation of the Glen Island Bridge, which both improves our county’s safety and promotes business by creating jobs. “It’s important because our friends in labor really do need those jobs, and then the more jobs they can have, it helps the local economy… they all work together,” says Gashi.

By finding these efficiencies, the board can maximize its success. Gashi attests to the power of this collective effort: “One-on-one doesn’t always equal two. Sometimes one-on-one can do quite a bit more if you’re working together,” he says. “And I think we’ve been doing that: passing a tax cut and doing more work almost sounds like we shouldn’t be able to do it, but we have been. And I think it’s by finding efficiencies, economies of scale, doing things in a collaborative effort rather than fighting each other.”

Environmental Efforts

While building new infrastructure, Gashi is promoting the use of renewable energy sources. In fact, every vehicle in the county fleet has been converted from gas and diesel to hybrid and electric. “To be able to transition that whole thing to hybrid and electric, I think makes a meaningful difference,” says Gashi. “And the interesting thing is it’s… better for the environment than the older technology was, but it’s also been saving us money.” Once again, through these efficiencies, the county can do good and simultaneously bolster the local economy.

Women’s Rights and Health

While ensuring the health and safety of our planet, Gashi is dedicated to ensuring the same for his constituents. Despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which stripped women of the constitutional right to an abortion, he is committed to ensuring that women maintain the right to choose in Westchester County. “My primary objective is going to be to provide for the health and safety of the people that live here. And that includes making sure that women can access the medical attention they need by licensed professionals.”

After an incident in White Plains where anti-abortion protestors obstructed women’s ability to enter a women’s health clinic, the county passed a bill that established a buffer around such centers to make them a safe, accessible space. “Reproductive health is women’s health,” says Gashi. “It’s a mantra that’s said often, but it’s true. And in this instance, being able to provide and protect for that was something that I’m proud of.”

Gun Control

Continuing to prioritize safety, Gashi has also championed legislation to combat gun violence. The board recently passed a first-in-the-nation bill that requires places that sell guns to post a warning disclosing that the rate of death for gun owners is significantly increased (similar to the warnings posted on a cigarette package). The bill was passed unanimously, supported by both Democrat and Republican members of the board.

While Gashi hopes the bill can make a real difference, he also acknowledges that federal government action must still pass more substantial initiatives for gun control such as comprehensive background checks. He expressed disappointment that the federal government hasn’t yet passed some of these larger initiatives, but he remains optimistic and motivated: “There are things we can do along the margins. Just because you can’t do the biggest thing doesn’t mean you can’t do anything.”

Combating Hate

Gashi’s commitment to safety extends to his efforts in combating hate, specifically antisemitism and Islamophobia.

He notes, however, that antisemitism “is not a new phenomenon. This is something that’s been going on for quite a while.” In his first interview after his election to the board in 2019, he addressed the rise of antisemitism in Westchester. Now, as antisemitism has been heightened in light of October 7th, he continues to address this pressing issue, working diligently to let both his constituents and people in Israel know that they are not alone.

In November, he joined the County Executive and other legislators to visit Israel after the attacks, an experience he describes as both amazing and incredibly sad. “I think if we did nothing else, it was an effort to show the people in Israel that they are not alone. That we are with them. We support them and would like to continue to do so,” he shares.

Being born in Kosovo and the first person of Muslim faith to be elected to the board and serve as chair, Gashi is saddened to see people attacked because of who they are and the religion they practice: “I obviously feel a parallel,” he says. “I obviously empathize and sympathize, so it was hard to see.” The county, along with the state and federal governments, have helped obtain funds to provide for the safety of mosques, synagogues, and other places of worship so that people can, hopefully, freely practice their faith and be who they are in peace.

Balancing Work and Family

Gashi is proud of all the board has been able to accomplish in Westchester and loves making a positive impact through his work. His least favorite part of the job, however, is the time away from his family – his wife and two children. He says that he strives to balance life and work, and make sacrifices as not to miss important family events – like his daughter’s unmissable championship basketball game.

Despite the job’s time-consuming requirements, Gashi said making a difference makes it all ‘worth it.’ “The ability to solve or to make somebody’s life better through your actions is amazing. And it’s the thing that drives me. There are a lot of headaches, but at its core, this is a job that allows you to do things that are going to have real impacts on people’s lives.”