Attendance Picking up at the Westchester Table Tennis Center

Yearning to get back to the Westchester Table Tennis Center for a few rounds of fun and energizing ping pong? Any pongers at home eager to take it out of the basement?

Attendance at the popular Pleasantville facility continues to tick up, according to Will Shortz, proprietor, who shared that 14 tables were in use earlier this week, and that “everyone is following Covid-19 protocols pretty well.”

Several bits of Westchester Table Tennis Center news to pass along:

Three tournaments are coming up in the near future:

October Little Open (Oct. 24-25) (this weekend)

November Little Open (Nov. 21-22)

1st Westchester Two-Person Teams Championships (Nov. 27-29) (Thanksgiving weekend)

Details on these events + registration forms are on westchestertabletennis.com

A Two-Person Teams Championship is new. “We’re hosting it because this year’s Joola Teams Championships in D.C. were canceled. Our tournament has three categories: players’ combined ratings U3800 (Friday), U4500 (Saturday), and Open (Sunday). $8,000 in prizes. A full day of competition each day. This should be interesting and fun.”

In addition to the usual prizes, the November Little Open next month will be a qualifier for a new national T2 Challenge, with a purse of $27,000. An announcement about this will come shortly from the USATT.

Note: Because New York State currently limits attendance at our facility to 50 people at a time, spectators are not allowed at the above (except for one parent, guardian, or coach for a minor). There will be no open play on the above dates until after 7 pm.