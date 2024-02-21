At the Ten-Year Mark, Stayin’ Alive Keeps Thriving & Helping First Responders & the Wider Westchester Community

A decade ago, Armonk residents Andrew Berliner and Doug Saltstein were critically injured in their Windmill neighborhood during Hurricane Sandy when they were both struck by a utility pole. Due to the tenacity and expertise of the local First Responders, Andrew and Doug survived and were able to be transported safely in an ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center despite fallen trees and live power lines.

As the men recovered at the hospital, their wives Michele Berliner and Christy Saltstein spent many hours thinking of a way to thank those courageous First Responders who performed such a daring rescue. At first, they hosted thank you dinners and lunches for the men and women who worked at the local highway, police and fire departments. They soon learned after talking to them that raising funds for First Responders was crucial especially for equipment that isn’t normally covered by their budgets. “We soon realized, we had the means to help them,” even though neither women had any previous experience running a charity.

Establishing Stayin’ Alive

Just one-year post-Sandy, the two women who were both avid runners put a team together of local North Castle runners for the Westchester Running Festival. That initial race helped raise $20,000 which was directly donated to the Armonk Fire Department for the purchase of new EMS jumpsuits. Spurred by that success and seeing a greater need for funds, the inaugural Stayin’ Alive 5K Fun Run took place in May 2014 in the Windmill Community and they incorporated their charity later that summer.

Since that inaugural run, the charity has seen “incredible growth” over the past decade, says Stayin’ Alive co-founder Michele Berliner. Initially, they thought they would just do one fundraising event but when they saw the impact that the charity had on the lives of both the First Responders and the residents that they serve, Berliner and Saltstein decided to continue with their mission.

A Charity Blossoms & Expands Its Reach

This past December, Berliner and the Stayin’ Alive Board of Directors distributed 16 grants to First Responder organizations. In their 10 years as a charity, they have given out 105 grants totaling $505,000. When Stayin’ Alive first began to gift grants in 2015, the recipients were mostly First Responder organizations such as the Armonk Independent Fire Company within North Castle and Thornwood. Now, in their tenth cycle of grants they are covering a large swath of Northern Westchester First Responder organizations based in other towns such as Buchanan, Bedford Hills, Chappaqua, Mount Kisco, Katonah, Pleasantville, Millwood, and Valhalla. “We are starting to reach the depths of Northern Westchester and it is really exciting. You don’t know how far what we give out in grants will give back to the communities. These grants make a real difference and save lives,” said Berliner.

Unexpected Loss of Co-Founder Christy Saltstein Challenges the Charity

At a somber moment during the interview, Berliner discussed losing her co-founder Christy who unexpectedly passed away during the summer of 2020 at the age of 46. “Her death was unbelievably tragic in so many ways. I lost my best friend and my business partner in the charity. We had met as neighbors in the Windmill community and when the accident happened during Hurricane Sandy, we became like family,” Berliner said.

During COVID, they had postponed the annual Stayin’ Alive race and decided to instead hold it virtually for safety reasons. “We typically have 350-450 runners but instead we had 600 virtual runners that year,” commented Berliner who was touched by the community’s outpouring of support. That year’s race was dedicated in memory of Christy. Berliner who used to work at her kitchen island with Saltstein, now works independently on the charity at home while working part-time as a Physical Therapist in Armonk. “Stayin’ Alive has blossomed into this full charity and now it is a part-time volunteer job for me,” comments Berliner. “It has been so difficult since Christy passed away, but it is still going strong and I’m thankful for the many people in our community pitching in and helping out.”

First Responder Grantees

This year, the Town of North Castle’s Police Department (NCPD) received a generous grant to install two additional License Plate Reader cameras that provide real time feedback to the Real Time Crime Center in Westchester which serves the entire county. “As the landscape of policing changes by the day, we are seeing that the most effective way to combat crime is through the use of technology, and thankfully through this generous donation from Stayin’ Alive, these license plate cameras will enable us to do just that. These cameras relay real time information to officers on the road, such as stolen vehicles, wanted persons, and missing persons. Officers can use this information gathered to immediately intervene and potentially prevent a crime in our community before it happens. The support and devotion of the Stayin’ Alive Charity provides us with technology and equipment beyond what our regular budget can,” remarked Peter J. Simonsen, the Chief of the NCPD. The cameras are part of more than 600 license plate reader cameras installed throughout the county.

Former Chief Carlos Cano of the Armonk Fire Department was also especially grateful for two of the equipment grants the Department received for ice rescue rope reels and the Lucas machine. “There are a lot of lakes, ponds and different bodies of water in Armonk. Every year we have our annual ice rescue drill. At one end of the rope there are two carabiners attached. One goes to the rescuer and the other is attached to a rescue ring that in the event that someone falls through the ice, this ring will go around the victim’s torso (under the arms) and the rescuer and victim will get pulled to shore with one rope,” Cano explained.

Another piece of equipment received through Stayin’ Alive grant funding is the Lucas machine. “When someone is in cardiac arrest, early and proper CPR increases the chance of survival,” explained Firefighter Cano. Manual compressions may not be as effective, as they can be irregular, or not enough pressure is applied to pump blood and get oxygenated blood to the brain. “The Lucas machine is a great tool that delivers compressions at the proper rate and depth every time, even during transport. It also helps if we don’t have extra people to switch off during manual compressions, greatly increasing the chance of survival. We are lucky to have two Lucas machines thanks to the generosity of Stayin’ Alive,” said Cano.

Reaching Out

The charity has expanded greatly to neighboring communities since its inception ten years ago. One such group that has benefitted from the grants is the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps (CVAC). “CVAC has been very fortunate to have received numerous grants from Stayin’ Alive that helped us purchase Lucas machines that automate CPR, vital signs monitors and other life-saving equipment. Without the grants from Stayin’ Alive, it would have been very challenging for CVAC to purchase this equipment. Stayin’ Alive’s grants have literally helped our patients to stay alive,” noted CVAC Captain Marc Hirschfield.

Towards the Future

As Berliner prepares for the next Stayin’ Alive Annual Run slated for October 5, 2024, she is also buoyed up by the many younger volunteers the organization has. She’s seen a large growth within the younger generation of families, neighbors and friends who want to give back. “Many of the youth volunteers are bringing exciting, new ideas to the table,” she said. With the strong support of individuals and local businesses in the community, it’s clear that Stayin’ Alive will keep thriving beyond its 10th anniversary.

For more information or to donate, please visit stayinalive.org