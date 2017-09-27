Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Arc of Westchester Hosts Art Reception at Chappaqua Library Gallery

by

L-R: Robert E. Miss, chair, Advisory Committee, gallery265; Nancy Patota, executive director, Arc of Westchester Foundation; Rita Ross, Chappaqua resident and board member, Arc of Westchester; Tom Hoffman, donor, Arc of Westchester; Jean Hoffman; Ric Swierat, executive director, Arc of Westchester

Chappaqua, NY – Arc of Westchester hosted a reception on Thursday, September 7, at the Chappaqua Library Gallery to view and discuss “In the Moment,” which features works from talented artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All of the artists are participants in gallery265, Arc of Westchester’s creative arts program. “In the Moment” was on exhibit through September 23. For more information, visit www.arcwestchester.org.

Arc of Westchester donor Tom Hoffman and his wife Jean purchase a painting by John Israel, a gallery265 artist.

 

 

 

Kathy Higgins and Rita Ross, Chappaqua residents and members of The Exceptional People Committee, a New Castle organization that is trying to find ways to better the lives of people in the town who have special needs, in the areas of social, educational, training and vocational opportunities, transportation, housing, and care services.

 

 

 

###

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Arc of Westchester

Arc of Westchester, founded in 1949, is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. Over 800 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life. The mission of Arc of Westchester is to empower children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, to achieve their potential by strengthening families and encouraging personal choices, abilities and interests. Arc of Westchester is a chapter of NYSARC, Inc. and The Arc.

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Subscribe

Did you know you can subscribe anytime for the print editions of either Inside Chappaqua, Inside Armonk–or both?

Voluntary subscriptions are most welcome, if you've moved outside the area, or a subscription is a great present idea for an elderly parent, for a neighbor who is moving or for your graduating high school student or any college student who may enjoy keeping up with hometown stories.

Subscribe Today