Arc of Westchester Hosts Art Reception at Chappaqua Library Gallery

Chappaqua, NY – Arc of Westchester hosted a reception on Thursday, September 7, at the Chappaqua Library Gallery to view and discuss “In the Moment,” which features works from talented artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All of the artists are participants in gallery265, Arc of Westchester’s creative arts program. “In the Moment” was on exhibit through September 23. For more information, visit www.arcwestchester.org.

###

About Arc of Westchester

Arc of Westchester, founded in 1949, is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. Over 800 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life. The mission of Arc of Westchester is to empower children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, to achieve their potential by strengthening families and encouraging personal choices, abilities and interests. Arc of Westchester is a chapter of NYSARC, Inc. and The Arc.