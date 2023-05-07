Announcing the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass

Five premier cultural arts organizations – Jacob Burns Film Center, Historic Hudson Valley, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Storm King Art Center, and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival – have joined together to announce the 2nd year of presenting the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass.

The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass is a discounted bundle of tickets to the season’s top events. With an abundance of offerings across the five partner organizations, the Pass helps consumers plan a vibrant and diversified season of arts and culture – all within a short drive! The Pass costs $185, but is valued at over $400, and a link for more information on the Pass can be found on each of the participating organizations’ websites through May 31, 2023, however the only way to officially purchase the Pass is here: https://shop.burnsfilmcenter.org/packages/fixed/188

Offers include:

Jacob Burns Film Center, Pleasantville

With a diverse slate of films curated by our talented programming team, you’re sure to have an outstanding experience at our state-of-the-art theater. Get a taste of all we offer from buzzworthy new releases and award-winning foreign films to eye-opening documentaries! Join us for our music series Sounds of Summer, Pride Month programming, eagerly anticipated new releases such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

You will receive four complimentary passes (plus two coupons for free popcorn and soda) to any regular* screening. Your passes can be redeemed in person at the box office for the screening/s of your choice, pending availability. Your tickets and coupons will be mailed within 10 days of purchase. *Special events are not included in the offer. Valid for screenings through 8/31/23.

Learn more at https://burnsfilmcenter.org/cinefiles-hv-summer-arts-pass/

Questions? Contact us at support@burnsfilmcenter.org or 914.773.7663, ext. 6.

Historic Hudson Valley, Sleepy Hollow Country

This summer, enjoy spectacular treasures of the Hudson Valley with two tickets for tours of three National Historic Landmarks. See Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, the charming riverside home of the Father of American Literature; gaze in wonder at stained glass windows by master artists Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall at Union Church of Pocantico Hills; and be transported to the 1750s during a tour of Philipsburg Manor.

Two tickets for each historic site tour must be reserved on hudsonvalley.org. Please allow 48 hours after purchase of the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass to access your benefits on hudsonvalley.org/tickets. You will receive an email with instructions on how to log in and make reservations for your tickets. Valid for tours through 9/10/23. Not valid for tours of Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate, or any special events.

Learn more at https://hudsonvalley.org/hudson-valley-summer-arts-pass/

Questions? Contact us at info@hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914.366.6900.

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Katonah

Experience an exciting array of curated concerts during the 2023 Caramoor Summer Season! Featuring top artists and ensembles spanning genres of classical, American roots, jazz, global, Broadway, and opera, Caramoor has something for everyone.

Select two tickets to a concert of your choice (an $80+ value) and join us for world-class music in one of our open-air venues. Valid only for events in Caramoor’s summer season through 8/18/23. Some exclusions apply (opening night and afternoon teas not included). Your tickets will be emailed to you within one week of your performance.

Learn more at https://caramoor.org/upcoming-events/summer-caramoor-ticket-packages/

Questions? Contact us at boxoffice@caramoor.org or by calling 914.232.1252.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Garrison

HVSF is bringing you a summer of love, laughter, and adventure. The 2023 season includes two of Shakespeare’s greatest hits, LOVE’S LABOR’S LOST and HENRY V, and the world premiere of PENELOPE. At the heart of each of these plays is a story about love of comrades and friends, of family, of country, of romantic enchantments and unspeakable longing.elect two tickets to a weekday (Monday – Thursday) performance of your choice and come revel in the joy and magic of live theater. Valid for performances through 9/17/23. Your tickets will be emailed to you within one week of your performance. Some exclusions apply.

Learn more at https://hvshakespeare.org/hvsap/

Questions? Contact us at boxoffice@hvshakespeare.org or 845.265.9575.

Storm King Art Center, Mountainville

There is so much to do at Storm King this summer! Plan the perfect day exploring large-scale sculptures under the open sky in our 500-acre landscape, including new special exhibitions by Beatriz Cortez, Ugo Rondinone, and RA Walden. Rent a bike, ride the tram, join a free tour or family program, or lounge among the art with a picnic lunch.

You will receive admission for two people on the day of your choice. Tickets may be redeemed as a two-person vehicle with parking or a pair of Storm King Shuttle tickets from Beacon Metro-North station (Sat-Sun visits only). You will receive an email from Storm King with a link to request your tickets. Valid for weekday and weekend visits through August 31, 2023. Tickets and entry times subject to availability. Some blackout dates apply.

Learn more at https://stormking.org/hv-arts-pass

Questions? Contact us at info@stormkingartcenter.org or 845.534.3115.

The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass was created by these premier arts organizations so that patrons can experience just a small portion of the ever-expanding cultural arts scene we have in the Hudson Valley.

Caramoor President and CEO, Edward Lewis, III, comments: “Music has the unique ability to unite people across geography, through history, and from all lived experiences. At Caramoor, we recognize and embrace the unique responsibility we have as arts presenters, and with our fellow participants, we create a welcoming and safe cultural community. We hope that Caramoor fans and newcomers alike will take advantage of this great deal and experience!”

“We’re thrilled to partner once again with the region’s top arts organizations to offer visitors this opportunity to explore the richness of the cultural landscape here in the Hudson Valley,” said Historic Hudson Valley’s Vice President of Communications & Commerce, Rob Schweitzer. “This collaboration offers the community the chance to see some of the most anticipated events of the season and experience a wide range of offerings throughout the summer. Plus, it’s a real bargain!”

Jacob Burns Film Center Executive Director, Mary Jo Ziesel comments: “We love to collaborate with other arts and culture nonprofits in the region to offer a chance to try out the diverse cultural offerings we have so close by. The arts are a fun way to celebrate the summer and patrons can enjoy a significant discount with all partner organizations while supporting arts in the Hudson Valley!”

“Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is thrilled to participate again in this vibrant effort to showcase the best of the region’s arts and culture scene,” said Kendra Ekelund, Managing Director of HVSF. “We look forward to collaborating with our peer arts organizations and sharing our love of live theater with new and returning audiences this summer. Whether you’re a lifelong theater-goer or a first-time visitor, we hope the Summer Arts Pass inspires you to explore the rich arts & cultural offerings of the Hudson Valley.”

“There are so many wonderful places in the Hudson Valley to enjoy art, music, film, performance, and the outdoors,” said Storm King Art Center President, John P. Stern. “Storm King is pleased to collaborate with nearby organizations to offer a unique way to plan cultural activities throughout the summer. I hope that the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass encourages people to visit somewhere they’ve never been or seek out a new experience. We look forward to welcoming visitors to what will be an exciting season of outdoor exhibitions and programs at Storm King.”

2022 was the inaugural year of the pass and loyal arts patron, Julie Alterio, shared her gratitude: “The Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass gave us a full roster of enriching entertainment in 2022, including favorites such as Caramoor, the Jacob Burns Film Center, and the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival.

Editor’s Note: The information in this post has been provided to the Inside Press by Caramoor on behalf of the organizations participating in the Hudson Valley Summer Arts Pass.