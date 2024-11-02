Anna Weber – Artistic Leader at the World’s Most Iconic Concert Venue

Living a stone’s throw from the cultural mecca that is New York City, it is no surprise that residing amongst us is someone who ensures the world’s most renown musical institution runs smoothly. Managing just about everything at Carnegie Hall, the premier destination for the world’s finest musical artists, is our very own neighbor, Anna Weber.

Carnegie Hall has hosted performances in its three iconic concert halls by the world’s finest musicians since 1891. From Tchaikovsky to the Beatles, the musical talent that has graced its stages is unsurpassed in its excellence. It has transformed from the 1950’s into a meaningful part of people’s lives through a commitment to music education and staging exceptional, world-famous musical performances. Weber, as the General Manager of Artistic and Operations, oversees the planning and implementation of 700 concerts and events each year, as well as the operations of the Resnick Education Wing.

Discovering A Career in Arts Administration

Growing up in nearby Harrison in a musical family, with a grandfather who was a professional musician playing in the big bands, Weber and her four siblings each played the piano amongst other instruments. Weber played flute in her high school marching band and orchestra, before moving onto other interests.

After college, Anna landed a job at the New York Youth Symphony, discovering her passion for arts administration. She navigated public relations, logistics, and the intricacies of orchestra operations. She later worked at the New York Philharmonic for nine years, eventually becoming Director of Operations. There, she organized subscription concerts, the free Parks concerts in all the boroughs, and their national and international tours.

Dream Job

Coming on board to Carnegie Hall almost 25 years ago, she began to make her mark managing productions and artist logistics. Now, as General Manager, she organizes performances at the Hall, festivals, and Carnegie Hall Citywide, a series of performances presented in venues across all five boroughs. She also oversees Ensemble Connect, a fellowship program for post-graduate musicians looking to make a real difference through music.

“I work with a phenomenal team that makes work inspiring and fun,” shares Weber. “Much of the role involves realizing an artist’s vision, scheduling, contracts, budgeting, problem-solving, logistics, and handling front of house and back of house operations.”

There is no “typical day” for Weber. With concerts and rehearsals happening, and her team planning future seasons, she juggles multiple responsibilities. “It’s living in the present, living in the future, and trying to manage all of that,” says Weber. “It’s not your 9 to 5 job. There are evening concerts, and I get to hear great music. It doesn’t feel like work at that point. That’s a great perk of the job.”

Influences & Relationships Along the Way

“I have a phenomenal leader in Clive Gillinson, (Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director) who is not only a leader but a mentor for me,” says Weber. “He’s a real visionary, someone who leads with integrity, kindness, and humor – something that I try to emulate in what I do and how I lead.”

“Anna has led our artistic planning and implementation team at Carnegie Hall for over 20 years and she is the best person I’ve worked with in this role,” says Gillinson. “She is passionate about the Hall’s artistic and education mission and delivers on every aspect of her job with total commitment and a meticulous attention to detail… Her dedication to her work and her gift for friendship enable her to forge superb, collaborative relationships with artists, staff, partners, and the community. We are very fortunate to have Anna as part of our leadership team.”

Weber’s team, spanning different generations, also serves as a mentorship for her. “I’m constantly learning from my team members on how they think, solve problems, and how they are engaging with work.”

Anna has been most influenced by her mother, who earned advanced degrees, worked, and served on the Board of Education while raising five children. “I have no idea how she did it. She is a huge inspiration for me.”

“As a Trustee of Carnegie Hall for more than 25 years, I have had the pleasure of knowing Anna. Capable, calm, and always eager to help, she is a gem and a key player on the senior staff. Respected and adored by everyone, Anna shines with energy and joy,” says Susan Rose.

Living in the Byram Hills School District

Weber and her husband chose to live in the Armonk area as it allowed them to be close to family living nearby. Engaging with the Byram Hills schools, taking advantage of the beautiful outdoors at Cranberry Lake, enjoying the local restaurants, visiting the Armonk Art Show, and participating at CBY Synagogue have all contributed to Weber’s love of this community. Both of Anna’s daughters were devoted young soccer players and she enjoyed being a “soccer mom” and taking part in the athletic programs of the community. Although she loves the city, she enjoys coming home to the quiet suburbs.

Realizing a Vision for Carnegie Hall

Weber is passionate about bringing music beyond the concert hall. Carnegie Hall Citywide partners with neighborhood organizations and cultural institutions across the city to reach new audiences. “Music has the ability to impact people’s lives in so many ways and I think Carnegie Hall is not just a concert hall, but it is a place that is trying to use the power of the institution to bring music to the widest possible audience,” says Weber.

In pursuit of this vision, the hall has the free Citywide concerts, a digital channel, and the Weill Music Institute – the Hall’s education and social impact arm engages people of all ages in multiple ways, including working with the juvenile justice system. Annual citywide festivals such as last year’s focus on the Weimar Republic and this year’s celebration of Latin culture take audiences on immersive cultural journeys through music, dance, theatre, and literature.

For upcoming events at Carnegie Hall and more information, go to carnegiehall.org.