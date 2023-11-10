An ‘Extraordinary’ Testimonial from the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester to Honor 20 Years of Inside Press

“First of all, Grace is extraordinary. As a person and as the CEO of a local non-profit organization, to have the opportunity to partner with someone like Grace who is so collaborative and creative and can make introductions and connect people… that is a unique gift. Working with Grace is extraordinary!

Secondarily, I value the opportunity not just to work with Grace but with her whole team. Inside Press publications give you an opportunity to have your message go directly into someone’s home, which I believe gives you credibility.

Thirdly, from the perspective of trying to improve brand awareness within our community, the publications that Inside Press produces are extraordinary. People trust you. People know or come to learn that you are part of the community. Not only do we all read all of your publications to keep on top of the pulse of what’s going on in the community, but we are also appreciative that we can share our own messaging with the community regarding very important initiatives to improve programming for children.

Lastly, Grace and her team recognize the importance of collaboration, spotlighting so many different agencies, “sharing the heart of our community” which is beautiful, and in so doing so, The Inside Press educates the community on the importance of a partnership between us all. In this way, we leverage resources we learn about to be that much more effective, provide that much more impact, and to be that much more fiscally responsible. As a long-time reader, I have found Grace and the Inside Press team adept at educating the community on available resources.

We are so grateful to The Inside Press for producing publications that has improved our business by enabling us to better educate the community regarding ongoing programming at the Boys and Girls Club for all children ages 3 to 18, in addition to strengthening families, and therefore, the community.”

Alyzza Ozer

Mount Kisco, NY