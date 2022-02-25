All Things PLEASANTVILLE in this Crossword Puzzle! How’d you Do?

ACROSS
1 ___ Speedy (Pleasantville printer since 1985)
4 Wallace who co-founded Reader’s Digest
8 Guy’s date
11 Like some drinks you might get at Lucy’s
13 Pleasantville’s ___ Horse Grill
14 Boxing champ Muhammad
15 Annual summer event in Pleasantville since 2005
18 D.C. ballplayer
19 When the lights go on at Pleasantville’s Parkway Field, in brief
20 ___ Scherer, longtime Pleasantville mayor
23 Corner of a diamond
25 On ___ with (equal to)
26 Tampa Bay N.F.L.er
27 Pet adoption site in Briarcliff, in brief
31 Commander in Chief: Abbr.
32 Before, to poets
33 ___ Village (part of Pleasantville where Broadway meets Bedford Road)
34 One course requirement for Pleasantville High School srs.
36 Dead ___ (Pleasantville’s Sutton Place or Hobby Street, e.g.)
37 Emotional state
38 Rowboat propellers
40 Quick shots of liquor, as one might get at Foley’s
41 Auto at a Pleasantville dealership
43 Cereal grain
44 Weekly event in Pleasantville that’s been voted “Best of Westchester” every year since 2014
50 ___ Stages (performing arts theater in Pleasantville)
51 Harlem ___ (what trains to/from Pleasantville run on)
52 Palindromic boy’s name
53 Beverage served at On’s Chinese Kitchen
54 Black, in poetry
55 When Pleasantville’s
44-Across occurs each week: Abbr.
DOWN
1 ___ card (smartphone insert)
2 Locale at the Westchester Med. Ctr.
3 Where one lives: Abbr.
4 Feature at the north end of Pleasantville’s train station
5 Anger
6 The “L” of L.A.
7 Poker wagers
8 Contributed to a nonprofit, as PCTV
9 “So sad”
10 Pleasantville’s ___ Chocolate Shoppe
12 Pleasantville ___ (village icon since 1937)
16 Something parked at Memorial Plaza
17 “As I was going to St. ___ …”
20 University in Pleasantville
21 Totally awesome
22 The ___ Project (Pleasantville eatery)
23 Jacob ___ Film Center
24 Scored 100% on
26 Pleasantville’s Craft Pizza & ___
28 Village ___ (part of the Pleasantville Parks & Recreation Department)
29 Blood problem
30 Does some basic arithmetic
35 Average
37 ___-North (train service to/from Pleasantville)
39 One-named English pop diva
40 Oink : pig :: ___ : sheep
41 It’s currently $14.25 for a one-way adult Peak ticket from Pleasantville to Grand Central
42 Killer whale
43 Sign of the future
44 Obese
45 Braised short ___ (offering at Pleasantville’s Southern Table)
46 ___-cone
47 Units at Pleasantville’s Twin Jewelers: Abbr.
48 When a plane is due in, for short
49 Newcomer at Bedford Road School