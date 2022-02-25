All Things PLEASANTVILLE in this Crossword Puzzle! How’d you Do?

ACROSS

1 ___ Speedy (Pleasantville printer since 1985)

4 Wallace who co-founded Reader’s Digest

8 Guy’s date

11 Like some drinks you might get at Lucy’s

13 Pleasantville’s ___ Horse Grill

14 Boxing champ Muhammad

15 Annual summer event in Pleasantville since 2005

18 D.C. ballplayer

19 When the lights go on at Pleasantville’s Parkway Field, in brief

20 ___ Scherer, longtime Pleasantville mayor

23 Corner of a diamond

25 On ___ with (equal to)

26 Tampa Bay N.F.L.er

27 Pet adoption site in Briarcliff, in brief

31 Commander in Chief: Abbr.

32 Before, to poets

33 ___ Village (part of Pleasantville where Broadway meets Bedford Road)

34 One course requirement for Pleasantville High School srs.

36 Dead ___ (Pleasantville’s Sutton Place or Hobby Street, e.g.)

37 Emotional state

38 Rowboat propellers

40 Quick shots of liquor, as one might get at Foley’s

41 Auto at a Pleasantville dealership

43 Cereal grain

44 Weekly event in Pleasantville that’s been voted “Best of Westchester” every year since 2014

50 ___ Stages (performing arts theater in Pleasantville)

51 Harlem ___ (what trains to/from Pleasantville run on)

52 Palindromic boy’s name

53 Beverage served at On’s Chinese Kitchen

54 Black, in poetry

55 When Pleasantville’s

44-Across occurs each week: Abbr.

DOWN

1 ___ card (smartphone insert)

2 Locale at the Westchester Med. Ctr.

3 Where one lives: Abbr.

4 Feature at the north end of Pleasantville’s train station

5 Anger

6 The “L” of L.A.

7 Poker wagers

8 Contributed to a nonprofit, as PCTV

9 “So sad”

10 Pleasantville’s ___ Chocolate Shoppe

12 Pleasantville ___ (village icon since 1937)

16 Something parked at Memorial Plaza

17 “As I was going to St. ___ …”

20 University in Pleasantville

21 Totally awesome

22 The ___ Project (Pleasantville eatery)

23 Jacob ___ Film Center

24 Scored 100% on

26 Pleasantville’s Craft Pizza & ___

28 Village ___ (part of the Pleasantville Parks & Recreation Department)

29 Blood problem

30 Does some basic arithmetic

35 Average

37 ___-North (train service to/from Pleasantville)

39 One-named English pop diva

40 Oink : pig :: ___ : sheep

41 It’s currently $14.25 for a one-way adult Peak ticket from Pleasantville to Grand Central

42 Killer whale

43 Sign of the future

44 Obese

45 Braised short ___ (offering at Pleasantville’s Southern Table)

46 ___-cone

47 Units at Pleasantville’s Twin Jewelers: Abbr.

48 When a plane is due in, for short

49 Newcomer at Bedford Road School