A Trip to NYPD’s 32nd Precinct “to Stand in Solidarity and Grief”

The Westchester County and Hudson Valley law enforcement community said that it traveled ‘as one’ on Sunday to the 32nd Precinct in Manhattan ‘to stand in solidarity and grief with the NYPD’ and to mourn one of its fallen officers.

The following statement which appeared in social media was sent to the Inside Press by the Westchester County Police:

“We mourn the loss of life that has occurred and stand united with the men and woman of the NYPD.

Our officers brought wreaths, food, cards and a contribution to the fund that will assist the families impacted by this enormous tragedy.

Our collective message to the NYPD was: We Stand With You. Different patches, same police family.

Dozens of agencies gathered this morning at the Westchester County Police Academy to travel in a caravan to Manhattan. The WCPD and Port Chester PD organized this gathering and we are grateful to the following agencies for their participation and support:

Ardsley PD, Bedford PD, Bronxville PD, Clarkstown PD, Dobbs Ferry PD, DC 10-13 Foundation of Hudson Valley, Dutchess County SD, Eastchester PD, Greenburgh PD, Harrison PD, Kent PD, Larchmont PD, Mount Pleasant PD, Mount Vernon PD, MTA PD, New Castle PD, New Rochelle PD, New York SP, North Castle PD, Orangetown PD, Pelham PD, Pelham Manor PD, Port Chester PD, Putnam County SD, Rockland County DA’s Squad, Rockland County SD, Rye Brook PD, Rye PD, Scarsdale PD, Sleepy Hollow PD, Stamford Police Assoc., Tuckahoe PD, Westchester Blue Foundation, Westchester County PD, Westchester County PSEF, Westchester County DES, White Plains PD, Yonkers PD and Yorktown PD.

Many PBAs and police organizations provided generous support to the fund-raising effort.”