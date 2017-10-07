A Talk on Finding Common Ground: Muslim-Jewish Relations

Mehnaz Afridi, the author of “The Shoah Through Muslim Eyes.”

An HHREC and AJC Distinguished Lecture

Join us for a look at the state of Muslim-Jewish relations today with Dr. Mehnaz Afridi, the author of “The Shoah Through Muslim Eyes.” Dr. Afridi, a Muslim woman, heads an academic center at Manhattan College, dedicated to learning the lessons of the Holocaust. She is a true bridge builder who deeply understands both the Muslim and Jewish communities.

The lecture will take place on November 1 at 7:30 p.m., Bet Torah Synagogue, 60 Smith Avenue, Mount Kisco,

For more information and RSVP, please contract American Jewish Committee (914)948-5585 or visit westchester@ajc.org

https://hhrecny.z2systems.com/np/clients/hhrecny/event.jsp?event=52