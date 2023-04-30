A Rousing Gala Offered Poignant Messages and New Support to Friends of Buttonhook Forest

Chappaqua, NY– Responding to the evening’s ultimate goal–to save the beleaguered Buttonhook Forest which belongs to the Chappaqua Central School District; its ancient history and precious wildlife is being threatened with ultimate destruction by developers–hundreds gathered with great intention on April 18, 20230 for a first time fundraiser on behalf of saving Buttonhook and to participate in a most colorful program at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.

For a few hours, everyone had a chance to enjoy, to truly revel in, a most unique and ultimately gorgeous compilation of traditional music and remarks offered by leaders both from within the both the Native American community and from Friends of Buttonhook Forest.

Stephen Leonardo, an adopted member of the an adopted member of the Ramapough Tribe, set the anticipatory mood with the exquisite sound of the Native American Flute he played. Chief Dwayne Perry of the Ramapough Lunape Nation and Jessica Ryan, vice chair of the Tribal Council of the Brothertown Indian Nation, delivered poignant messages surrounding the sacredness of the Buttonhook site after Friends’ member Victoria Alzapiedi greeted both the honorary guests and the community’s attendees.

There was a special screening of the extraordinary ‘Sing the Water Song’, a masterful video depicting the sheer joy and vitality and sense of community that water brings. Grandmother Nancy Andry’s remarks followed the screening, re-enforcing the concept of water’s sacredness. She also conveyed her profound appreciation to those working to save Buttonhook.

Award winning area musicians Jon Cobert and Tom Chapin performed Earth Day themed songs, including Happy Earth Day, and engaged the audience in harmonizing This Pretty Planet. Attendees were also treated to powerful songs by the Walkabout Clearwater Chorus, Bethany Yarrow, and Patrick Stanfield Jones on Acoutic Guitar.

Included in the program as well, conveying the urgency of the situation: a screening of a Buttonhook Forest PSA which was followed with remarks by Tyler Chase, documentary filmmaker, L’ORAGE Productions.