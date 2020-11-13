A Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate the New Rebecca and Arthur Samberg Building at the Ossining Children’s Center

Editor’s Note: ‘Home for the Holidays’ does not get more poignant than contemplating the possibilities for children at the all new Rebecca and Arthur Samberg Building during a ribbon cutting ceremony under a beautiful fall sky at the Ossining Children’s Center. Dozens of supporters and many Westchester County officials turned up to share kind words and a whole lot of‘oohs and ahhs’ upon viewing the gorgeous 2700-square-foot facility, located at 32 State Street in Ossining. – Grace Bennett

The bright and modern new space, a news release from the Center noted, will bring the Center’s programs under one roof while meeting the growing need for infant, toddler, preschool and before and after-school care in the greater Ossining community. More info from the Center:

Rebecca Samberg, of Ossining, cut the ribbon for the new building named for her and her late husband Arthur Samberg. “Art and I have always felt strongly that every child should be able to have the kinds of experiences that our children and grandchildren have had,” said Mrs. Samberg. In the new space, 60 additional children can gain the skills necessary to thrive and succeed. The large state-of-the art classrooms, indoor gymnasium, large indoor common area, and multiple outdoor recreation areas provide ample space for children to learn, grow and play while staying healthy and safe. “Though welcoming children back during a pandemic is challenging,” said Assistant Executive Director Claudia Weger, “our flexible spaces, along with outside entrances for every classroom, allow for social distancing without compromising the integrity of our programs.”

OCC has been a fixture in Ossining for 125 years, helping families thrive, while maintaining partnerships with a range of community and cultural organizations. “The ceremony today is a testament to the interconnectedness and strength of our community,” said Executive Director Howard Milbert. The project was awarded grants from New York State through the auspices of Assembly member Sandra Galef and State Senator David Carlucci. OCC’s $17.8 million capital campaign to support the project has raised more than $15 million to date. The campaign also includes an expansion of OCC’s scholarship program to enable additional working families to enroll their children at the Center. For more information, visit

www.ossiningchildrenscenter.org