A New Dance Work by Skyla Schreter on August 1 in Beacon

[loculamentum]

August 1st, 7:30 p.m. on the Elks Lodge Lawn

900 Wolcott Avenue, Beacon NY

Presented by LotusWorks and A-Y/dancers

With Dancers of New York City Ballet

[loculamentum] is the first work by choreographer Skyla Schreter for Hudson Valley repertory dance company A-Y/dancers. Presented in collaboration with Beacon’s own LotusWorks Gallery & Workshop, this full-evening length dance work will feature a cast of nine dancers including A-Y/dancers guest artists, and dancers from New York City Ballet and Kansas City Ballet. With an original set designed by Aaron Loray, and original costumes by Lauren Carmen, the piece will use music by Claude Debussy and Miles Davis to explore the process of coping with and ‘compartmentalizing’ personal trauma.

The performance will take place outdoors, on an open-air stage, in two acts. The total running time will be 95 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Free parking is available on-site. Ticket prices are on a sliding scale. Higher priced tickets include a donation to the artists. All ticket sales go directly toward supporting the artists and production expenses involved.

Tickets are on sale now at: https://loculamentum.bpt.me

[loculamentum] will be performed by Preston Chamblee, Claire Deane, Kristina Diaz, Skyla Schreter, Jessica Smith, Mimi, Staker, Hannah Straney, Emma Von Enck and Craig Wasserman.

Skyla Schreter is a New York based independent choreographer, formerly a dancer with San Francisco Ballet. Originally from New York City, she received her formal dance training at the School of American Ballet in Manhattan, and went on to dance professionally with Boston Ballet, and for six seasons with San Francisco Ballet. She has created live and filmed dance works with dancers from San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Los Angeles Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet, among others.

Schreter’s dance works have been presented on both coasts, as well as internationally. Her 2019 dance film “A Flower” was chosen as an Official Selection for the 2019 San Francisco Dance Festival and the 2020 Virtual Pathways Dance Festival, and won the ‘Audience Choice Award’ at the 2020 Utah Dance Film Festival. As a dancer with San Francisco Ballet, Schreter created featured roles in new works by William Forysthe, David Dawson and Cathy Marston, in addition to performing an extensive array of classical and contemporary ballet repertory, including works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky and Christopher Wheeldon. Following her retirement from San Francisco Ballet in Spring 2020, Skyla relocated back to her New York roots to continue developing her body of choreographic work. She has since been creating dance in New York City as well as from her creative headquarters in Beacon, NY; newly founded art space LotusWorks Gallery & Workshop.

LotusWorks is a multi-disciplinary gallery and creative workshop in Beacon, NY, founded by Visual Artist Aaron Loray and Choreographer Skyla Schreter. Originally conceived as a space dedicated to cross-pollination of diverse mediums, its focus is to offer the community a space to connect, learn, and grow. Through innovative gallery exhibitions, workshop offerings and event

programming that facilitate communication and connection within the community, LotusWorks encourages the individual to gain deeper insight into both personal and collective creative experiences.

A-Y/dancers was founded in 2017 by Claire Deane, Sienna Blaw, and Erin Landers, graduates of SUNY Purchase’s prestigious Conservatory of Dance. During their first season, A-Y performed repertory by Merce Cunningham, Doug Varone, and Hannah Garner. A-Y has been presented by Central Park’s SummerStage (as part of the Cunningham Centennial Celebration); Judson Memorial Church; Ethan Cohen’s KUBE Gallery in Beacon, NY; the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, NY; the Newburgh Illuminated Festival in Newburgh, NY; and the Trust Performing Arts Center in Lancaster, PA, among others. Current and past company members have danced for the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Limon Dance Company, Pam Tanowitz, Sleep No More, and many others. A-Y/dancers was awarded NYSCA’s Decentralization Grant in 2018 and 2020, and the Dutchess Partners in the Arts Grant in 2020.

Story via news courtesy of Skyla Schreter. For more information, visit

https://www.lotusworksgallery.com/events-loculamentum