A Family Life Immersed in and Sharing the Arts

Professor, curator, critic, author, lecturer, artist and collector, Dr. Judith S. Schwartz lives and breathes the arts–the ceramic arts that is. Her love of ceramic sculpture and studio pottery began as a ceramics student at Ohio State University where she first started collecting ceramic artwork from artist colleagues.

Her support of ceramic artists, and artists in general has never wavered. With thousands of pieces in her collection, including work by Howard Kottler, Viola Frey, Peter Voulkos and Robert Arneson, Dr. Schwartz has always had a collector’s eye and a soft spot in her heart for artists. As an educator, Dr. Schwartz served as Professor in the Department of Art and Art Professions at New York University, where she taught studio classes and mentored Doctoral Students. She pioneered research on the use of satire in ceramic work and turned it into a book Confrontational Ceramics, a study of the history of the use of clay as a tool for social commentary.

The book so inspired ArtsWestchester, where Dr. Schwartz is a board member, that the organization mounted an exhibition, of the same name curated by Dr. Schwartz. Her leadership in the arts has enriched the many boards on which she has serves from the Clay Art Center in Port Chester to the International Academy of Ceramics in Geneva. Dr. Schwartz initiated a project for the International Academy of Ceramics, called “Ceramic World Destinations,” a searchable online resource for ceramic lovers around the world. When not travelling to China, Japan, Korea and places near and far, she and her husband Marty open their Armonk home to arts groups who enjoy their hospitality and their stellar art collection.