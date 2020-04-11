A Chorus of Here Comes the Sun Greets Discharged Patients Recovered from COVID-19 at Northern Westchester Hospital

With little good news these days, Northern Westchester Hospital Nurse Manager Carley Dowd came up with a way to celebrate every victory against COVID-19.

Now, whenever a COVID patient is discharged, speakers play the chorus of The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun throughout the hospital

This YouTube video shows hospital staff lining the hallway and applauding as Westchester resident Rita Rooney, age 88, is being discharged after a 14-day hospitalization for COVID-19.

“During these dark days, it lifts our spirits to celebrate when a COVID patient is well enough to go home,” says Dowd. “This is a tough time for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic, so every victory is sweet.”

Since NWH started “Code Sun” this week, the response has been so positive that other hospitals in the Northwell System have instituted the program.

News courtesy of Northern Westchester Hospital.

