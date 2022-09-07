A Chance to Support the September 18 Raveis Ride + Walk Raising Millions for Cancer Research

The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are the two main recipients of funds raised by the annual Raveis Ride + Walk

The annual Raveis Ride + Walk fundraiser will take place on Sunday, September 18 at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, Conn. It will include a 5K walk, a 12-mile and 25-mile bike ride, and a children’s 100-yard dash, as well as family games and prizes. Raveis is raising money to support two of the most prestigious and innovative cancer organizations in the country: the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Through the William Raveis Charitable Fund, $3.5 million (and counting) has been raised, along with the funding of 24 scientists who are researching eleven different types of cancer at 10 different institutions.

Everyone is affected by cancer in some way – whether it’s yourself, a loved one, a colleague or a friend. “For me, cancer is very personal,” relates Bill Raveis. “When my wife Candy was diagnosed with acute myeloma leukemia, her doctor gave her four months to live. Thanks to the cutting-edge cancer research being done, she benefited from new drugs and treatments on the market. It’s now eight years after her diagnosis, and these crucial new treatments gave us the gift of more time together. Everyone has a story like ours. It is incredibly important to our company that we support cancer scientists like those at Damon Runyon and Dana-Farber, so we can help cancer patients and survivors in our communities. Our fundraising and support have direct results, and I’ve seen it firsthand!”

Agents at Raveis offices countrywide are leading the fundraising charge. At the Chappaqua Raveis office, as one example, Sena Baron as a team captain is playing a leading role raising funds. “As many of you know, cycling is one of my passions, and I have lost friends and family to Cancer.” Please click the link to support Sena: https://www.raveisridewalk.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=5801

This year, longtime Strategic Growth Manager in the Glastonbury office, Micki Gebhardt, a multiple cancer survivor will share her inspiring story at the Ride + Walk. “She has been an avid supporter of the Ride + Walk, and we appreciate everything she’s done to fundraise and spread the word of our mission.”

“Cancer is a terrible disease. As a community, we can make a major impact together. It’s amazing what we can do as a company when we set goals,” said Bill Raveis. “I hope to see so many of you on September 18 in CT! Register today at raveisridewalk.com.