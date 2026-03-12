A brand new day for a beloved Central Westchester restaurant and its delicious Italian American cuisine

Grand re-opening of La Riviera restaurant at the New York Innovation Center building, 113 Tompkins Avenue (between Bedford and Clinton), Pleasantville, NY.

Mark your calendar for Friday, March 20th, 2026. Doors at 4pm. Ribbon cutting at 4:30pm.

Sometimes it makes more sense to rejuvenate a local institution than to erase a community legacy.

When Chef Tom decided to retire after 35 years serving tasty and delicious Italian American classics, his longtime protégé Chef Rudy teamed up with tech entrepreneur Sarah Poyet to revitalize the premises while carefully preserving the recipes and authentic character of the family-friendly establishment.

Says Manager Sarah, “There was lots and lots of refurbishment and repairs, always guided by the delicate balance of enhancing what is great about the past — they don’t make those ovens like they used to! — while at the same time updating and upgrading in a manner that will see the restaurant far into the 21st century.”

Tucked away on a side street in the Village of Pleasantville, NY, the tranquil location has continuously served food to the community dating as far back as the 1960s.

The new team is now ready to re-introduce La Riviera to Greater Westchester and beyond, hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with village officials at 4:30pm on Friday, March 20th to kick off the evening.

Folks from all walks of life are welcome, and piano playing visitors are encouraged to tickle the ivories on a quasi-vintage Clavinova.

Reservations are recommended – call 914-769-9884.

For all event information, please visit rivierapleasantville.com