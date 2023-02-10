914Cares to Host its 4th annual Westchester Poverty Symposium on March 9

On Thursday, March 9th, the Westchester non-profit 914Cares will host its 4th annual Westchester Poverty Symposium. The event is being held at The Play Group Theatre in White Plains from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Featuring keynote speaker David Heath, the Co-Founder and CEO of Bombas, the symposium will feature presentations and conversations from some of the County’s leading experts on the topic.

The Symposium is an opportunity for thought leaders including community members, nonprofit leaders, elected officials, policymakers, funders, and others to share innovative ideas about community-driven partnerships.

Featured presenters and panelists include:

David Heath, Co-Founder and CEO, Bombas

Jessica Reinmann, CEO/Chairman, 914Cares

Lynn Margherio, Founder/CEO, Cradles to Crayons

Nichole Culotta, Program Manager, 914Cares

Ana Maria Fritsch, Bedford Central School District

Matthew Fasciano, President & CEO, Delivering Good

Daniel Bonnet, Chief Program Officer, Carver Center

Chris Dapolito, Store Manager, DeCicco and Sons

Faith Butcher, Chief Impact Officer, United Way of Westchester & Putnam

Missy Palmisciano, President and Founder, County Harvest

“The Poverty Symposium is all about creating synergies in order to create solutions for our neighbors in need,” said Jessica Reinmann, Chairman + CEO of 914Cares. “We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup of speakers and panelists, all of whom are true innovators in the fight to eradicate poverty.” The lineup for the event is as follows:

8 a.m. Doors Open

8:30-9: A Fireside Chat With Dave Heath, CEO + Co-Founder, Bombas

9-10: Panel Discussion–“Clothing Insecurity and Its Negative Impact on the Self-Esteem of Children”

10:15-11: An Update on the United Way’s ALICE Report– “Living Without a Safety Net: The Invisible Struggle of Households Working Paycheck to Paycheck”

11-12: Panel Discussion–“Using Food Rescue to Combat Food Insecurity”

To learn more about the Westchester Poverty Symposium or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.914cares.org/poverty-awareness/. The event is open to the public, and special student/non-profit tickets are available.

All attendees must be registered, as capacity is limited–please contact lisa@914cares.org.

ABOUT 914CARES: Our vision is for everyone in Westchester to live a full, healthy, and happy life free from the hardship of poverty. 914Cares works to ensure our neighbors in need are cared for by collaborating, supporting and providing resources to local organizations, educating the community about poverty and encouraging actionable generosity. We carry out our primary mission by: Distributing tangible re- sources, Educating the community, Engaging the next generation, and Collaborating with Community Partners. For more information, visit 914cares.org.

News and image Courtesy of 914Cares